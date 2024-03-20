Brazilian Entrepreneur Launches Entourage Phytolab on One Lavi

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entourage Phytolab, under the leadership of Brazilian entrepreneur Caio Abreu, announces its launch on One Lavi. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Entourage Phytolab is set to bring its Entourage Liquid Fusionner™ – Night Use product to the leading online platform for health, beauty, and wellness products.

Entourage Liquid Fusionner™ - Night Use

Caio Abreu's journey into the realm of hemp-based wellness products was inspired by his late mother's battle with cancer. "Our commitment at Entourage is to offer products that not only provide therapeutic benefits but also improve the overall quality of life," Abreu said. "We aim to introduce pharmaceutical-grade products that stand out for their quality and effectiveness."

The Entourage Liquid Fusionner™ – Night Use features include:

Fast-Acting : The patented Fusionner technology promises swift relief, with an onset of just 15 minutes.

: The patented Fusionner technology promises swift relief, with an onset of just 15 minutes. Enhanced Absorption : With a 50% surge in bioavailability, the technology optimizes the body's absorption rates.

: With a 50% surge in bioavailability, the technology optimizes the body's absorption rates. Pharma-Strength : Demonstrating pharmaceutical-grade potency for optimal results.

: Demonstrating pharmaceutical-grade potency for optimal results. cGMP Certified Facility: Ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety in production.

At the heart of Entourage Phytolab's innovation is its proprietary "Fusionner" technology, which has revolutionized the bioavailability of hemp products. This technology guarantees a 50% increase in bioavailability, ensuring that users experience the desired effects within 15 minutes — a significant leap from the industry's standard.

Entourage Phytolab can be found on One Lavi at onelavi.com/entourage-liquid-fussioner-hemp-extract.

For more details on Entourage Phytolab and its mission, visit www.entouragelab.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek guidance from a healthcare professional. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Entourage Phytolab LLC; it is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Entourage Phytolab:

Founded in 2015 by Caio Abreu, Entourage Phytolab is a pioneering company in the world of hemp-based products. With a vision to provide pharmaceutical-grade products backed by rigorous research and innovation, the company is set to redefine standards in the industry.

Media Contact:

Kayla Zadel

InHealth Media

+1 561-544-0719

[email protected]

SOURCE Entourage Phytolab