Brazilian model Maria Klaumann has resumed her schedule in New York for a project.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manhattan skyline once again provides the backdrop for Maria Klaumann, a Brazilian model and one of the most promising names in the new generation of international fashion. Represented by the New York agency The Lions, Klaumann was spotted amidst preparations for a new project which is being kept under strict confidentiality.

This isn't the first time that the model has used the energy of New York City's streets for high-profile photo shoots. She recently starred in a global campaign for the fitness brand Alo Yoga, in which she was photographed walking the streets of Manhattan. Her rise has also attracted the world's elite photographers, including the iconic duo Luigi & Iango, with whom she recently collaborated on a shoot that fused art and style in the city.

Maria's current visit to New York follows her appearance in Christian Cowan's runway show at New York Fashion Week (Winter 2026). She had previously opened the designer's Spring/Summer 2026 show in 2025, and her prestige in the city was cemented when she was named "Breakout Model of the Year" at the 2024 Fashion Media Awards.

Represented by The Lions (NY) and Elite Paris and having appeared on the covers of Vogue, V Magazine and The Perfect Magazine, Maria's renewed presence in New York suggests that she is reaching a significant new milestone in her expansion into the global luxury market.

SOURCE Maria Klaumann