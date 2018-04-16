Brazilian Pay TV Services Market 2018-2022 with 2017 as the Base Year

This study provides market sizing information, in terms of subscribers, for the Pay TV services market in Brazil. The base year is 2017, with forecasts running through 2022.



The market is further divided into technologies such as cable TV, direct-to-home (DTH), multichannel multipoint distribution service, and Internet protocol TV. It also includes an analytical breakdown by segment (residential and B2B), by resolution (SD and HD), payment method (prepaid, postpaid, and free-to-air), by bundles (1P, 2P, 3P and 4P), and VOD subscribers.

The World Cup is expected to increase awareness on Pay TV services in 2018. This is expected to create new opportunities for exchange TV sets and increased demand for image quality. However, the market will fully recover and start to grow again only in 2019, after the public elections and economic stabilization.

As the payback period is long for Pay TV services, and considering that an installation requires different equipment, a technician on site, and infrastructure, DTH operators started becoming strict in their credit analysis for new additions. This means that millions of prospects were denied. Furthermore, operators faced disconnections from families cutting household spending due to the economic crisis.



The Pay TV market is impacted directly by the by the growth of the middle class and its spending power. With 65% of families in debt, record unemployment, and the government cutting benefits, the industry has suffered. Once the consumption of families and businesses recovers, the Pay TV sector will also benefit.



The report indicated that the market can reach 19.8 million Pay TV subscriptions in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% from 2017 to 2022.



