Brazil's GOL Linhas Aéreas now fully powered by Sabre's passenger service system

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SAO PAULO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced the successful migration of GOL Linhas Aéreas, Brazil's largest domestic airline, from their legacy reservation system onto the SabreSonic passenger service system (PSS). The well-executed cutover now enables the airline to expand GOL's global reach, offer exceptional personalized passenger experiences, and propel its growth plans.

With the recent migration, Sabre's highly-scalable technology will collectively manage the large number of passengers that travel on GOL each year. The two companies will continue to work closely to expand the airline's operations and evolve its retailing, distribution and fulfillment capabilities.

"At GOL we have taken significant steps to ensure the company is well-positioned for growth in the post-pandemic cycle. Innovation and technology are key components of our strategic growth plans," said Eduardo Bernardes Neto, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Clients at GOL. "We are confident that the flexible and intelligent nature of Sabre solutions, including the PSS, will enable us to be more efficient and offer a modern retail experience that enables personalized travel at scale to better serve our customers."

Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL began operations in 2001 and has quickly grown to become one of largest airlines in South America, carrying more than 36 million passengers per year to over 100 destinations in Brazil, South America, the Caribbean and the United States.

"We are proud to become GOL's trusted travel technology partner as it embarks upon the next phase of its journey," said Dave Shirk, President of Travel Solutions at Sabre. "We are excited to have successfully completed GOL's migration to SabreSonic and see that Sabre's differentiated set of solutions delivers value to the airline."

Sabre's robust PSS has already allowed Sabre's valued partners to realize increased revenue through merchandising, codeshare agreements and alliance partners, plus cost savings from better managed inventory and schedules, as well as from shopping and reservations capabilities. Airlines are also able to gain an improved understanding of market trends using real-time data which finds problems and creates solutions to maximize the value of every seat sold.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with GOL, as Sabre provides deep market expertise and next-generation solutions and services to help GOL, an airline with a history of innovation, to evolve and provide its customers with an even better travel experience," added Ana Maria Escobar, vice president, airline sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, Sabre Travel Solutions. "The migration to SabreSonic was a big undertaking, and our collective teams worked relentlessly throughout this complex process to ensure its success, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to supporting GOL's ongoing innovation and technology objectives in the years to come."

SabreSonic will provide GOL's customers with a seamless experience, from flight search, online booking, check-in, purchasing ancillaries on websites, and after-sales service. The PSS is designed to automate sales and reservations with enhanced functionalities that can help provide increased revenue opportunities by tailoring offers to meet the needs of every traveler and help create the most efficient airport experience possible.

In addition to SabreSonic, the multi-year agreement with GOL provides the airline with a broad portfolio of Sabre solutions to help manage airline operations, increase revenue and sell ancillaries across all channels throughout the customer journey, including:

Next-generation offer management and revenue optimization to help maximize revenue and tailor personalized offers

Digital Workspace to give airline agents more efficient tools to manage the passenger experience

Technology solutions such as Intelligence Exchange, Micro-Apps and the Sabre API Hub to easily integrate with in-house and third-party solutions that fits the airline's unique needs

GOL joins a substantial list of the region's largest carriers using Sabre. As the platform at the center of the business of travel, Sabre provides reliable performance, scalability, market reach, and global support to help airlines manage complex requirements as they move forward in this dynamic market. Sabre keeps trailblazing in the travel industry with the use of top-notch artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities that will help shape the future of the retailing, distribution and fulfilment of travel.

Sabre had previously announced this new PSS agreement during its quarterly earnings conference call last month. For more information visit https://investors.sabre.com.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has a strategic alliance with Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Denise Canelas

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Kevin Crissey

[email protected]

GOL Linhas Aéreas Contact:

InPress Porter Novelli

[email protected]

Becky Nye

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation