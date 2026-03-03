Sabre unveils once-in-a-generation company rebuild and its AI-first platform at ITB Berlin 2026

With its unified, AI-native cloud-based architecture, Sabre enters the agentic era with intelligent retailing, autonomous workflows, and enterprise-grade governance at scale.

BERLIN, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At ITB Berlin 2026, Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) unveiled the culmination of a multiyear, once-in-a-generation rebuild of its technology, architecture, and operating foundations.

This transformation has unshackled the company to deliver a single, unified, AI-first platform, purpose-built for velocity to innovate for whatever comes next. In the first major milestone for the new Sabre, the company has seized a first-mover position in agentic travel – a clean break from legacy industry architectures that have constrained travel industry innovation for decades. This watershed moment is visually underscored by the debut of Sabre's new brand identity, reflecting the reality of a company fundamentally reconstructed for what comes next.

A rebuilt foundation. One platform. An open mindset.

Over the last several years, under a refreshed executive leadership team, Sabre has executed a full modernization of its technology stack, moving to the cloud, rebuilding core systems, and unifying once fragmented capabilities under the new Sabre Mosaic™ platform.

The result is a high-performance, continuously deployable platform designed for speed, resilience, and scale – one that replaces patchwork modernization with a singular architectural vision that believes open is the way forward. Customers are encouraged to adopt best-of-breed solutions and complement their own technology to modernize at their own pace. No locked-in systems.

As Sabre enters 2026, it does so from a fundamentally new technical posture: AI-native, cloud-first, and ready for production-grade autonomy.

AI-native by design with data at its core, leading the agentic shift

At Sabre, AI is not an overlay or an experiment. It is embedded across the platform, engineered into the core over multiple years, not bolted on in response to market noise. Powered by Google Gemini, Sabre's systems are designed to learn, reason, and act across retailing, servicing, and operations, all while sitting on Sabre's Travel Data Cloud, one of the world's largest, with over 50 petabytes of compliant, contextualized data. This scale is paramount in an AI-first world and cannot be reverse-engineered, and AI engines cannot independently obtain and orchestrate this logic.

Last year, Sabre established a first-mover position in agentic travel with the launch of agentic-ready APIs and its proprietary Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, delivering the orchestration, context, and governance required for autonomous workflows in live, enterprise environments.

Together, these capabilities move the industry beyond static request-response models, enabling systems that can plan, execute, adapt, and improve in real time.

Strategic fiscal roadmap. Operationally primed to create value.

Sabre completed this rebuild while simultaneously strengthening its financial foundation. Disciplined debt management, portfolio actions, and operating rigor enabled the company to modernize without carrying forward legacy constraints.

A focused strategy has enabled Sabre to materially increase its engineering capacity over the past year, accelerating innovation cycles and time-to-market.

The company now enters the value-creation phase of this strategy with greater flexibility, improved cost structure, and the operational capacity to lead.

A new look to represent a new reality

The company's new visual identity underscores the new Sabre. It is the external expression of a rebuilt reality: an AI-first platform, a unified architecture, and a markedly faster and more innovative organization working at the pace of Silicon Valley startups, backed by its inimitable experience in the complex travel space.

ITB Berlin marks the moment Sabre shows the global travel industry who it has become technologically, strategically, and culturally.

Attendees can experience the new Sabre across its main showcase in Hall 5.1, Stand 106, and its AI-focused space in Hall 6, Stand 325, with live demonstrations of intelligent automation and agentic workflows already operating in production today.

What this means for travel

With a unified platform, largescale travel data, and embedded AI, Sabre is positioned to serve as the backbone for the next wave of travel innovation supporting startups, builders, and established enterprise partners alike with shared tools, shared context, and enterprise-grade governance.

This foundation enables new retail models, cross-channel consistency, and more automated servicing – delivering greater reliability, flexibility, and differentiated value for customers across the ecosystem.

Momentum is already building. Recent industry partnerships – including those with PayPal and Mindtrip, Biz Trip AI, and Virgin Australia's agentic chatbot integration with ChatGPT – reflect growing confidence in Sabre's direction and its role in shaping what comes next.

"Unveiling the new Sabre at ITB Berlin marks the completion of a fundamental re-architecture of our business," said Kurt Ekert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sabre. "We rebuilt our foundation to deliver greater stability, faster innovation, and more value for our customers, while positioning Sabre for long-term growth and leadership as travel enters its AI-native phase."

As ITB celebrates its 60th anniversary, Sabre is using this moment to demonstrate how AI-native platforms can materially improve performance, accuracy, and operational speed – today, not someday.

"We redesigned Sabre's technical foundations to deliver durable differentiation in AI and to give partners a system they can rely on as their needs scale," said Garry Wiseman, President of Product and Engineering at Sabre. "By unifying our architecture, strengthening our data layer, and embedding governance through our IQ Assurance Layer, we've created an environment where innovation can happen faster, and with confidence, as the industry moves into the Next Age of Travel."

As travel companies evaluate how to introduce autonomous capabilities into live environments, Sabre's new foundation offers a clear path forward: operational reliability, enterprise-grade governance, and performance that scales with ambition.

About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. Built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture, Sabre serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide.

