Breach Secure Now First in Channel to Launch AI Training

MORRISTON, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breach Secure Now (BSN) is at the forefront of providing comprehensive AI training. As the leading innovator in cybersecurity and productivity training, BSN proudly announces a groundbreaking enhancement to their training platform: the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training. The BSN AI Training will transform how Managed Service Providers (MSPs) develop and broaden their service offerings by leveraging the power of AI in the workplace.

Art Gross, CEO of Breach Secure Now, stated, "We are beyond excited to evolve the BSN Productivity Suite to include AI training for our partners and their clients. This new offering underscores our commitment to pioneering solutions that meet the global impact and evolution of Artificial Intelligence."

Tracie Crites, Chief Channel Officer added "The MSP community deserves a vendor that stands by them, evolving and growing together through this technological generation. We are committed to providing our MSP partners with comprehensive training, human perspectives, and a balanced view of the pros and cons of AI. Breach Secure Now goes beyond automation; we walk in lockstep with the MSP channel to support and strengthen the entire ecosystem."

Central to this transformation is the comprehensive AI Training suite, seamlessly integrating with our existing platform. Art Gross describes this addition as "a revolutionary expansion of our channel-leading training platform."

The AI Training includes:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fundamentals: A 20-minute course on generative AI and chatbots like ChatGPT, covering definitions, applications, and ethical considerations.

Breach Secure Now believes that Artificial Intelligence Training will significantly impact MSP partners by enhancing their cybersecurity stance and improving operational efficiency. This training empowers small and midsized businesses to leverage AI technologies safely and effectively, in this new AI ecosystem.

In response to partners' needs, Breach Secure Now has recently released an integration with the Microsoft Teams App. "This integration brings the BSN platform directly into the Microsoft Teams client, creating a seamless fit into the daily workflows of our partners and their clients." Art Gross emphasized, "We have seen remarkable success with our Teams App integration." The Breach Secure Teams App users have seen a 39% higher Employee Secure Score (ESS) which is BSN's proprietary employee security calculation similar to a FICO credit score.

Art Gross's vision highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation. "Our goal is to provide solutions that not only enhance security but also empower businesses for optimal success," Gross said.

About Breach Secure Now

Breach Secure Now is the MSP (Managed Service Provider) Channel Leader in cybersecurity and productivity training with 3,000 MSP partners, 30,000 SMB (Small and Midsized Business) clients, and 1,000,000 SMB employees utilizing the BSN training platform.

Dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals with comprehensive security solutions, our innovative and award-winning approach meets the ever-changing needs of our clients. By offering a unique blend of cybersecurity and productivity resources within the Breach Prevention and Productivity (BPP) subscription, we are committed to ensuring a secure and productive digital environment for all. To learn more about Breach Secure Now, visit www.BreachSecureNow.com.

