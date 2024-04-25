Breach Secure Now Names Dan Cucchi as Vice President of Sales

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breach Secure Now, the channel leader in providing cybersecurity and productivity training and solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Cucchi as its new Vice President of Sales. In this role, Cucchi will oversee the company's sales strategy, drive revenue growth, and lead the sales team to further strengthen Breach Secure Now's position in the channel.

Dan Cucchi, Vice-President of Sales at Breach Secure Now

With over 14 years of experience in sales leadership roles, Cucchi continues to lend his strength with Breach Secure Now in strategy, knowledge, and expertise in his new position with the MSP community. Most recently, he served as Manager of Partner Sales - Security at ConnectWise, where he successfully launched a new team of Partner Development Executives focused on helping MSPs grow their security practices. Cucchi's proven track record of building and leading high-performing sales teams, coupled with his deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape, makes him a valuable addition to the Breach Secure Now team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan Cucchi to the Breach Secure Now team," said Art Gross, CEO of Breach Secure Now. "Dan's extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts and drive our growth initiatives forward. We look forward to our continued growth under Dan's guidance, in conjunction with delivering exceptional solutions for MSPs and their clients."

"I am excited to join the talented team at Breach Secure Now," said Dan Cucchi, Vice President of Sales at Breach Secure Now. "Breach Secure Now has a strong reputation for delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions, and I look forward to working with the team to capitalize on our momentum and drive continued success in the market."

Tracie Crites, Chief Channel Officer for BSN said "I'm excited to welcome and work with Dan Cucchi as our new VP of Sales at Breach Secure Now. His expertise will strengthen our partnerships within the MSP community. With Dan's strategic insights and deep industry understanding, we're set to deliver additional value to our MSP partners and their clients. We will work to continue to innovate, grow, and solidify our position as the trusted cybersecurity & productivity provider in the MSP ecosystem."

