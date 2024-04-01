Breach Secure Now Recognized as Training Leader in Cybersecurity

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breach Secure Now, a leading cybersecurity training provider, has been acknowledged as a training leader in the industry. The recognition comes in the wake of an announcement on LinkedIn by Kevin Lancaster, CEO of Navistack, praising Breach Secure Now for its outstanding contributions to cybersecurity education.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Lancaster highlighted the exceptional training capabilities of Breach Secure Now, particularly in the context of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and technology professionals. The post, which can be found [here], applauds Breach Secure Now for its commitment to advancing cybersecurity skills and knowledge. "As the home page destination for every MSP, we're thrilled to welcome another forward-thinking vendor into our platform," said Kevin Lancaster, Channel Program CEO. "Together, we look forward to continued success in the channel."

Breach Secure Now has consistently demonstrated a dedication to empowering individuals and organizations with the expertise needed to navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity threats. With a comprehensive training curriculum and a team of industry experts, Breach Secure Now has positioned itself as a trusted resource for staying ahead in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity. Their most recent release includes a new line of Microsoft 365-focused offerings, which promotes user engagement with ongoing Nano Tips "Nanos©" expands their training offering with new cybersecurity and productivity courses. Users can achieve certificates in fundamental Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams courses, and earn bonus points towards their gamified Employee Secure Score (ESS) from Microsoft 365 and Google cybersecurity training. This Productivity Suite is a holistic and proactive solution that pairs cybersecurity with platform-specific education.

"We are honored to be recognized as a training leader by Kevin Lancaster and Navistack. This acknowledgment validates our ongoing efforts to provide top-notch cybersecurity education and training to professionals in the MSP and tech communities," said Art Gross, CEO at Breach Secure Now.

The recognition from Kevin Lancaster underscores Breach Secure Now's commitment to raising the bar in cybersecurity training. As cyber threats continue to evolve, the need for well-trained professionals has never been more critical. Breach Secure Now remains at the forefront, equipping individuals and organizations with the skills and knowledge necessary to defend against cyber threats effectively.

About Breach Secure Now:

Breach Secure Now is a leading cybersecurity training provider, offering comprehensive education and training programs for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and technology professionals. With a focus on empowering individuals and organizations with the latest cybersecurity knowledge, Breach Secure Now is dedicated to staying ahead in the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats.

About Channel Program

Channel Program is the fastest-growing MSP community, offering a dynamic platform for collaboration, networking, and growth within the IT industry. Kevin Lancaster and Matt Solomon founded Channel Program, which empowers MSPs and channel vendors to connect, share knowledge, and thrive in a dynamic business environment.

For more information about Channel Program, please visit ChannelProgram.com.

