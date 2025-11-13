NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, a global leader in offensive security, just announced a powerful new integration with Vanta, the leading AI-powered trust management platform, enabling organizations to push security validation evidence directly into compliance workflows with a single click.

BreachLock and Vanta Bridge the Gap Between Continuous Security Testing and Compliance with New Integration

This integration bridges the gap between continuous security testing and compliance by allowing mutual customers to connect the BreachLock Unified Platform to their Vanta environment. Users can automatically send security evidence from the BreachLock Unified Platform, including penetration testing reports, adversarial exposure validation (AEV) results, attack surface management (ASM) results, and more, into the appropriate Vanta control folders, eliminating manual uploads and user errors while significantly reducing audit preparation time.

Commenting on the addition of this integration, BreachLock Founder & CEO, Seemant Sehgal, expressed, "Our clients shouldn't have to waste time manually transferring evidence between BreachLock and Vanta," adding, "This integration ensures that our mutual customers' security findings are always audit-ready and aligned with frameworks like SOC 2 and ISO 27001 within their Vanta environments, effortlessly."

"At Vanta, our mission is to support companies regardless of their tech stack," said Chris Morris, Staff Product Manager at Vanta. "We're excited for BreachLock's integration and to support our mutual customers!"

The BreachLock Unified Platform supports modern Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs by unifying all CTEM-aligned tools and solutions modern security teams need, including both autonomous and human-led Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) for autonomous red teaming, and Attack Surface Management (ASM). This unified approach enables organizations to continuously discover, validate, and remediate exposures across their entire internal and external environments, including web, API, network, mobile, cloud assets, and more.

With the new BreachLock x Vanta integration, organizations can maintain always-current compliance evidence across all attack surfaces, supporting continuous security and compliance alignment.

Key Benefits of the Integration Include

One-click evidence transfers from BreachLock to Vanta.

Automatic alignment with SOC 2, ISO 27001, and other controls.

Reduced manual effort and fewer errors during audit preparation.

Continuous compliance support through CTEM and automated testing.

Setting up the integration is simple; users connect to Vanta directly from the BreachLock Platform and authorize BreachLock within Vanta, following a quick step-by-step setup process outlined in a recent blog post on the integration.

This collaboration between BreachLock and Vanta marks a significant step forward in unifying offensive security and compliance workflows, helping organizations stay not only secure but audit-ready year-round.

About BreachLock

BreachLock is a global leader in offensive security, delivering scalable and continuous security testing. Trusted by global enterprises, BreachLock provides human-led and AI-powered Attack Surface Management, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Red Teaming, and Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) solutions that help security teams stay ahead of adversaries.

With a mission to make proactive security the new standard, BreachLock is shaping the future of cybersecurity through automation, data-driven intelligence, and expert-driven execution.

Contact

Senior Marketing Executive

Megan Charrois

BreachLock

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822244/BreachLock_Vanta_integration.jpg

SOURCE BreachLock