BreachLock Named a Leader in 2025 GigaOm Radar Report for Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock , the global leader in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2025 GigaOm Radar Report for PTaaS for the third year in a row.

The GigaOm Radar Report for PTaaS is published annually to help security leaders and practitioners evaluate PTaaS solutions for more informed decision-making. This year's report evaluated 16 of the top PTaaS providers in the market based on key feature capabilities, their ability to meet enterprise business requirements, deployment models, and other important decision-making criteria.

2025 marks the third year in a row BreachLock has been positioned as a leader and fast mover in the Maturity and Platform Play Quadrant of the GigaOm PTaaS Radar Report, demonstrating both its consistency and platform innovations geared towards enterprise customers.

BreachLock and the 15 other PTaaS providers evaluated in the report were scored based on the following key feature capabilities:

Built-in vulnerability scanners Integration with SDLC technologies API access Customizable testing methodologies Retesting of findings Streamlined procurement Crowdsourcing pentesters Compliance Reporting

BreachLock scored highly in all but one category, with the exception of crowdsourcing pentesters, helping earn its position as a leader and fast mover in this year's report. While crowdsourcing pentesters has its benefits, BreachLock's 100% in-house team of highly skilled, certified expert pentesters offers enterprises a higher level of consistency, scalability, and reliability to guarantee quality results when penetration testing critical systems and applications.

BreachLock also scored highly in GigaOm's business criteria comparison focused on non-functional requirements buyers commonly consider for purchase decision-making to determine a solution's impact on an organization. The five factors evaluated as part of the business criteria comparison included:

Flexibility Scalability Speed Risk Reduction Cost

While the key capabilities and business criteria scores were the most heavily weighted criteria for radar positioning, GigaOm also scored each provider on emerging features, which scored providers' integration capabilities with attack surface management (ASM) and private PTaaS platforms.

Lastly, GigaOm's solution overview of BreachLock highlights its unified, cloud-native platform that combines PTaaS, Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), and Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV), addressing how it enables organizations to transition from traditional point-in-time security testing to continuous, threat intelligence-driven offensive security.

Commenting on BreachLock's position in the report, Seemant Sehgal, Founder & CEO of BreachLock, expressed, "It's an honor to be recognized by GigaOm as a PTaaS leader for the third year in a row, which is a clear reflection of BreachLock's constant innovation and focus on enterprise needs." He added, "The world is evolving fast with Agentic AI—and so are attackers. BreachLock is one of the very few offensive security companies leading this shift. Our unified, agentic, and automation-first approach is reshaping enterprise-scale offensive security, and we're proud to be ranked alongside the best—driving innovation, speed, and measurable outcomes for our clients." Chris Ray, author of the GigaOm Radar Report for PTaaS, highlighted BreachLock's strengths in the report, writing, "BreachLock excels for enterprises with CI/CD pipelines requiring continuous security validation through its deep SDLC integration, risk-contextualized findings, and pipeline security gates. Its unified PTaaS and ASM solution provides seamless visibility for organizations transitioning from periodic to continuous security testing, eliminating blind spots between scheduled assessments."

About BreachLock

BreachLock is a global leader in offensive security, delivering scalable and continuous security testing. Trusted by global enterprises, BreachLock provides human-led and AI-powered Attack Surface Management, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Red Teaming, and Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) solutions that help security teams stay ahead of adversaries.

With a mission to make proactive security the new standard, BreachLock is shaping the future of cybersecurity through automation, data-driven intelligence, and expert-driven execution.

