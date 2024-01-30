BreachLock Appoints Steve Antone as New CRO

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, Inc., a global cyber security leader in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Automated Pentesting and Red Teaming, announced today the appointment of Steve Antone as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

After another high-growth year for BreachLock in 2023, which included the addition of Attack Surface Management to its product portfolio, the company continues to expand its leadership team.

Steve Antone joins BreachLock with over two decades of experience in cyber security sales leadership, including his role as VP of Sales at NetSPI, and most recently, VP of Sales at ExtraHop. Antone has earned a reputation for building hyper-growth cyber security sales programs that cater to Fortune 500 enterprises.

"The deep knowledge I've gained about the intricacies of the cyber security market over the last two decades puts me in a position to navigate and solve the challenges that enterprise security leaders are facing today through a unique lens," Antone commented. "As Chief Revenue Officer, it's an honor to join a company that's so strongly focused on helping enterprises understand their actual risk. I'm thrilled to join a company that thrives on accountability, entrepreneurial spirit, contagious enthusiasm, and empowerment."

BreachLock's Founder & CEO, Seemant Sehgal, weighed in on the appointment of Antone, stating "Steve's depth of experience within the cyber security market has armed him with a deep understanding of the challenges that enterprises face. BreachLock's success is built on maintaining a strong customer focus, so it was important for us to have a sales leader on board who understands what our clients are going through to help them navigate those challenges."

About BreachLock

BreachLock Cyber Security Validation and Exposure Management seamlessly combines versatile and flexible solutions for continuous testing of security defenses to prevent attacks. Human-delivered, AI-powered, and automated solutions for PTaaS, Attack Surface Management, and Automated Pentesting and Red Teaming accelerate vulnerability prioritization and remediation accuracy across the attack surface.

