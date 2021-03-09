Bread + Butter-Affiliated West Ashley High School Culinary Students Spot Trends at Specialty Food LIVE!™ January

Specialty Food LIVE! ran from January 19-22, with exhibitors from around the world featuring over 10,000 products.

"It was great navigating Specialty Food LIVE! with the students because they saw so many different products, and learned about the role of specialty food in foodservice," said Jason Wheless, chef, and teacher, Culinary Arts, West Ashley High School. "We had many lively discussions about trends that literally left us hungry and eager to taste products."

The West Ashley students identified the following trends and products:

Eatertainment: 40 Below Joe, frozen beads of coffee and dairy free creamers, from the inventor and founder of Dippin' Dots

Suzie's Organic Pea Couscous, made of green peas, sunflower oil, sea salt, and water Global travels: Yolele Foods, Inc. Jollof Fonio Pilaf and other varieties; Clark + Hopkins hot sauces in flavors ranging from Laos , Texas , Ethiopia , Kerala, to Chesapeake Bay

Yolele Foods, Inc. Jollof Fonio Pilaf and other varieties; Clark + hot sauces in flavors ranging from , , , Kerala, to Chesapeake Bay No Sugar Added: Butcher's Bunches Handcrafted Preserves, grown up jams and jellies in flavors like Get Your Guav' On! (Pink Guava Paradise) Berrylicious (Mixed Berry Mingle)

"Bread + Butter invites Charleston high school students into the food world and provides culinary training and skills," said Amethyst Ganaway, a professional chef, writer, recipe developer, and SFA Trendspotter who made the introduction to Bread + Butter. "I'm happy to see these students learn about all the ways they can work in food, including product development, food scientist, recipe writing, or even launching their own specialty food line someday. The SFA this year was a great opportunity for a younger generation to be able to see just how vast the food world can be. Often, the media only shows the culinary world from the view of a celebrity chef; there are so many other avenues to take and programs like these make it possible for people to see they have options in doing what they're most passionate about."

A full Trendspotter Panel report from Specialty Food LIVE! can be found online here . The trends identified included:

Restaurant-Level Ingredients and Products

Dining for Social Media

Global Flavors at Home

Values-Based Shopping

Healthful Snacking

Plant-Based Meal Prep

The next Specialty Food LIVE! will be held May 10-14, and the next Fancy Food Show will be held in New York, NY at the Jacob Javits Center from September 27-29, 2020. Both are open only to the trade and require registration and qualification. For additional information visit specialtyfood.com.

About Bread + Butter

Bread + Butter is a nonprofit that staffs and supports Charleston's culinary industry. Established in 2018, we work with local high schools, homeless shelters, and after school programs, to connect the underemployed with culinary training and job opportunities.

About West Ashley High School

The first high school Bread + Butter expanded to after the success of their pilot program at another local high school, West Ashley has an exceptional culinary training program that Bread + Butter supplements with chef-taught lessons and hands-on learning opportunities. Led by chef Instructor Jason Wheless, they are a diverse and passionate population.

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952 in New York City, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading trade association for the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Representing makers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade, the SFA aims to champion, nurture and connect its members to deliver traditional and innovative new products to consumers that expand consumption of specialty foods. With more than 3,700 member companies, the Association helps its members through providing information, research, networking, business-building and education opportunities, and recognition programs that celebrate the industry. The SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows, Specialty Food LIVE!™, Virtual Tasting Experience sessions, and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food.

