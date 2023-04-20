Bread Maker Market size to grow by USD 228.62 million from 2022 to 2027, Europe to account for 37% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bread maker market size is estimated to grow by USD 228.62 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.33%. Europe is estimated to account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. A primary driver for market growth is the rising bread consumption in the region. Factors such as the introduction of multifunctional products in the home appliance sector, demand for cutting-edge products, and the increased need for innovative and advanced products also fuel market growth in the European region. There is an increased need for innovative and advanced products to meet this growing demand. For comprehensive details on the market size of historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bread Maker Market 2023-2027

Bread Maker Market - Vendor Landscape

The bread maker market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with each other and are trying to get a higher market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products.

Company Profiles

The bread maker market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AGARO, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Breville Pty Ltd, Cuisinart, DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l., Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., JVCKENWOOD Corp., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd., NESCO, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SANA PRODUCTS LTD., SEB SA Co., Sharp Corp., Siroca Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Zojirushi Corp.

Bread Maker Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as product innovations and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, increasing number of product launches, and the growth in online sales. However, the threat from counterfeit products is hindering market growth.

The growth of online sales is a major driving factor for the growth of the bread maker market during the forecast period. As a result of the increased access to the internet, consumers around the world are buying household appliances online, including kitchen appliances such as bread makers. Home appliance sales are boosted globally by the growing use of smartphones and other high-tech devices. Online platforms provide advantages, including convenience, easy access to products, better promotions, and on-time delivery, to encourage customers to buy household products online.

A major challenge impeding the market growth of the bread maker market is the long product replacement cycles. Innovative designs and cutting-edge features notably drive the sales of household appliances. The majority of home appliances are built for long-term use. They do not typically need to be upgraded or replaced frequently. Home appliances from companies such as Panasonic are dependable, high-quality, and extremely long-lasting. Moreover, reputable producers of bread makers make significant R&D investments to increase the useful life of this equipment.

Key Trends - The increasing adoption of multi-functional and advanced products are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. Various vendors are constantly innovating to meet the rising demand for multi-functional home appliances in order to stay competitive, draw significant customer attention, broaden their customer base, and create demand. For instance, SKG Electric's SKG 2LB Automatic Programmable Bread Machine Multifunctional Bread Maker has features that can be used for multiple purposes. The product has three crust color options, a 15-hour delay timer, an automatic keep-warm feature, and 19 programmable menus. The cost of standard appliances is lesser than the cost of multi-functional appliances. However, consumers look for multi-functional home appliances because they outperform traditional home appliances in terms of return on investment. Hence, such innovative features and benefits are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Bread Maker Market - Market Segmentation

This bread maker market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (automatic bread maker and regular bread maker), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes sales of bread makers through specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores. Vendors continue to maintain strategic partnerships with the reputable chain of retailers for home appliances to meet the growing demand for the products. As more retailers open their own stores, vendors have more flexibility in planning their budgets for activities such as brand development, marketing, advertising, and IT support. Moreover, department stores have competitive pricing on bread makers compared to other offline channels. Hence, all these factors will fuel the market segment growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The specialty bakery market size is projected to rise by USD 10.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a progressive CAGR of 4%. The specialty bakery market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (specialty bread, specialty cakes and pastries, specialty cookies, specialty crackers and pretzels, and other specialty bakery products) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing demand for functional ingredients is notably driving the specialty bakery market growth.

The fresh baked products market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 92.47 billion. This fresh baked products market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (breads and rolls, cookies/ cakes/ pastries, and morning baked goods), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The strong distribution network between bakery product manufacturers and customers is notably driving market growth.

Bread Maker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 228.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.79 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGARO, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Breville Pty Ltd, Cuisinart, DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l., Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., JVCKENWOOD Corp., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd., NESCO, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SANA PRODUCTS LTD., SEB SA Co., Sharp Corp., Siroca Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Zojirushi Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

