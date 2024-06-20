BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® ANNOUNCES C-SUITE SPEAKER LINEUP FOR JULY 16 AMERICAS SUMMIT

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. has announced the C-Suite speaker lineup for its 2024 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women to be held in New York on July 16, 2024. This edition of the summit is led by Kroger, BIC and Spin Master as the three primary sponsors.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® (established in 2014) enables Companies to unlock business and organizational competitive advantage by accelerating gender diversity at leadership level via the sharing of cross-industry best practices on leadership, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and success. Since 2014, the summit has enabled over 40000 leaders across over 500 international organizations to greater success and contribution. Companies/leaders can choose to sign up themselves or their teams for the summit. Agenda, confirmed speakers and delegate rates are at

https://houseofroseprofessional.com/americas-edition-2024/

The 2024 Americas Edition includes insightful panel discussions, keynote, speed mentoring and networking. The speaker line- up for July 16, 2024 includes: Max Rangel, CEO & Global President, Spin Master; Monica Garnes, Division President, Fry's Food Stores, The Kroger Company; Chester Twigg, Group Commercial Officer, BIC; Raquel Mura, Head of R&D Global Operations North America, Sanofi; Craig Bahner, Chief Executive Officer, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery; Natalia Shuman, Group Executive Vice President, Europe/Asia and Group Operating Council Member, Eurofins; Erin Matson, Marketing Vice President, Pandora North America; Christine Geissler, Global Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Reckitt; Amber Tabas, VP, Chief of Staff - Global Head of Cyber Security Advancement, Bayer; Johanna Vazquez, Head of R&D, North America, Unilever; Denny Iker; Senior Advisor, CEOSmith®, House of Rose Professional and Principal, YI Consulting; Dr. Ratika Gore, Associate Director of MBA Programs, Stevens Institute of Technology; Ranu Gupta, Managing Partner, Performance Leverage; Hannah Vallerie, Global Head of Human Resources, Group Commercial, BIC; Reshamar R.Short, Senior Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Kroger; Harpreet Twigg, Founder WEAVEiN Wellness and Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® supports HORP'S Mission 2029 for a Better World – its global initiative focused on quintupling the number of female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) in the world's 500 largest companies and doubling the number of male CEOs actively investing in gender diversity and inclusion. Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® is supported by the world's most successful Companies which continue to realize business, innovation and organizational benefits from the acceleration of gender equality within their organizations.

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health shared, "In the United States, women are leading more than ever. Together, we are driving change, creating opportunity, and defining a more innovative, inclusive future. In healthcare, we see it every day in the more than 2200 Kroger family of pharmacies and 220 clinics across the USA. We are proud to once again champion the cause at the 2024 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and support Mission 2029 for a Better World."

Chester Twigg, Global Chief Commercial Officer, BIC shared, "We are delighted to be a partner and a sponsor of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® in multiple geographies and also serve on the MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD council. At BIC, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture where team members are encouraged to understand, and be curious about other's experiences, cultures, and perspectives. Break the ceiling touch the sky® perfectly aligns with the BIC commitment of creating an inclusive environment where female leaders can grow and thrive and reach executive levels of leadership. It is our utmost pleasure to be long-standing partners, globally, as well as in North America."

Max Rangel, CEO and Global President, Spin Master shared, "Being open-minded and embracing diversity are values we hold closely as part of Spin Master's culture. We believe that diversity of thought fuels new ideas and innovations, which is essential to helping us to reimagine everyday play. Our hope is that we can continue to advance inclusivity to foster a workplace where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive and are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® to further our goal."

Bob McDonald, Member of the "Mission 2029 For a Better World" Global Advisory Council and 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and retired Chairman, President & CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company commented, "Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. By accelerating gender diversity at the world's largest companies first through Mission 2029 for a better world and Break the ceiling touch the sky®, we can accelerate global business and influence a more sustainable, better world. It is clear that Companies are making progress in terms of gender-balanced leadership but many more Companies can benefit from the insights and best practices of the more advanced, gender-balanced companies to accelerate their own progress. I encourage Companies to join the 2024 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and also join Mission 2029 for a Better World."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and author of the book Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women "The 2024 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is yet another opportunity to learn, network and achieve at our cross-industry forum which brings together the best practices of the world's best in a one-day, cost effective forum. In addition to the 2024 Americas Edition, House of Rose Professional is also delighted to host the 2024 Middle East & Africa Edition of the summit in Dubai on Sept 9, 2024 and the 2024 World Edition in Singapore on Nov 11, 2024. Plans for our Europe Edition will be announced soon."

Companies interested in joining the champion group of Companies leading as sponsors for Break the ceiling touch the sky® may connect with Anthony Rose at [email protected] or sign up for the respective Regional/ World edition at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in executive development and the Talent, Training and Transformation areas of business via its brands Break the ceiling touch the sky®, BeliEVE® and CEOSmith®. HORP enables organizations around the world to build competitive advantage via better diversity & inclusion, better leadership, and better business. HORP also publishes the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index – that is used by organizations worldwide to benchmark their own progress on gender diversity at the Board and C-Suite.

