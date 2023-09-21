Break the dilemma of yacht industry chain development, to broaden the business channels, all in 2024 Shanghai International Boat Show

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flagship exhibition for the whole boating industry chain in Asia ⸺2024 China (Shanghai) 27th International Boat Show (CIBS), organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., has been established for 26 years, and it is the oldest comprehensive boating event in Asia, with exhibits covering real boats, boating equipment and accessories, boating services and water sports. CIBS provides an efficient, high-quality one-stop business exchange platform for boating industry brands and global quality buyers. As one of the platinum members of IFBSO, CIBS has greatly promoted the development of the boating industry in Asia.

Exhibits

CIBS2023 attracted 400+ exhibitors of real boats, boat equipment and accessories, boat services and water sports, covering the whole industry chain of boating, including real boats such as Jetset, Speedo, Vastocean, and etc., outboard engine and electric propulsion exhibitors such as Brunswick, Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, Parsun, Hidea.etc., and boat equipment & accessories, water sports exhibitors including 3M, Aidi, Smartgen, Haixun, Holylight, Eikto, Melors, Heitro, Zhengao, Yuelang etc.

Highlight Events

Many brands brought their debut premieres to the CIBS. Since the first edition, numerous new products have been centrally released through the CIBS show platform, ranging from large yachts with actual vessels and highly sophisticated equipment to top industry technologies, smart solutions and other innovations. In addition to the various debut, CIBS also continues the tradition of the last session, specially set aside an area for new products and new technology cluster exhibition.

Reviewing CIBS2023, the exhibition area was over 40,000 square meters, with more than 400 exhibitors, over 100 domestic and international exhibiting brands, more than 150 on-site activities were held, attracting 37,463 people, and the effect of the exhibition far exceeded expectations. CIBS2024 will give full play to the leading role of major exhibitions in consumption.

Who are we?

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. (IM Sinoexpo) is a leading event company in China, the joint venture founded in 1998 by Informa PLC and Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Headquartered in London,

The total exhibition rented area annually by IM Sinoexpo is over 1,500,000 sqm, creating multiple trade opportunities for nearly 1 million buyers worldwide. Developed since 2016, our online business now includes 8 major B2B platforms, 5 B2P sourcing mini-programs and 1 application.

