Break Tradition: Coofandy's New Yoga Menswear Line Provides Environmentally Friendly Comfort with Diversity of Style

Coofandy

30 Aug, 2023, 05:02 ET

  • Get Back to Nature with Breathable, Functional Clothing for All Shapes and Sizes

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coofandy, the modern men's essentials designer, is proud to announce the launch of its latest menswear line for yoga enthusiasts. Combining a unique blend of styles and fabrics with classic linen colors and functionality, the yoga line takes a new step in sustainability. Made with environmentally conscious materials, Coofandy's yoga line helps yoga and nature enthusiasts break tradition with standard leisure and athleisure wear.

The new line features four different materials, including pure linen, cotton-linen blend, linen-viscose-spandex blend, and linen-viscose-cotton blend to create a one-of-a-kind look. The breathable tops and pants are manufactured with antibacterial and anti-odor properties to keep yogis and other exercisers clean and confident in their practice. Meanwhile, the lines anti-static construction means wearers won't have to worry about a clingy fit. Meditation practitioners will be able to move freely without worrying about their clothes getting in the way.

As Coofandy wants its wearers to enjoy life to the fullest, regardless of the situation, the yoga line is crafted for individuals of various walks of life. While designed for yoga and meditation practitioners, the line can be worn by anyone in multiple situations. From yoga and meditation retreats to the classroom to lounging around the house on an easy weekend, the yoga line is made to be enjoyed. The individual pieces of the line can be worn in layers as well, making it the perfect year-round line for a wardrobe. And if someone is new to the yoga or athleisure lifestyle, Coofandy provides helpful suggestions on how to pair outfits of the new yoga line on their website.

New yoga line items include:

  • Casual linen blend shirt, an ideal choice for various occasions such as Yoga, meditation, city strolls, sports activities, work settings, holidays, vacations, and even everyday wear. Its versatility knows no bounds, ensuring unparalleled comfort and style.
  • Cozy linen blend shirt set, which comes with an apricot-colored shirt and pair of pants that is lightweight and won't shrink or fade after washing
  • Breathable linen blend pants, meticulously designed to provide maximum comfort, feature an elastic waistband, ensuring a perfect fit for all body types.

While providing a new take on yoga and stretch wear, the Coofandy line adheres to traditional colors. With natural hues the evoke the environment from which the fabrics of the clothing originate, the yoga line's design provides a calming, cool relief from the stress of everyday life. Beiges, creams, blues, and greens in sizes ranging from M to XXXL allow individuals of all shapes to get back to nature through their clothing choices. The loose, casual designs provide comfortable elegance that gives each man confidence as he works out or hangs out.

For more yoga line products and information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3QZVlPU

About Coofandy

Established in 2015, Coofandy is a brand that offers a versatile range of men's clothing essentials suitable for daily wear. The collection features business dress shirts, suits, casual T-shirts, party tuxedos, and beachwear. Coofandy aims to simplify the shopping experience for its customers by providing an efficient and hassle-free platform to find the perfect clothing item. The brand's primary objective is to boost your confidence by providing high-quality clothing at an affordable price. Coofandy is dedicated to offering the best fashion range possible to its customers. 

For more information about Coofandy, please visit: the Coofandy website, or connect with Coofandy on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Coofandy

