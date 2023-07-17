BREAKFAST BUNDLES AND SUMMER REFRESHMENTS HAVE ARRIVED AT THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Launches Everyday Essentials Menu and New Refreshing Summer Flavors

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mornings just got better at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. The iconic Southern California favorite serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years has introduced the Everyday Essentials Menu. The new menu created with a budget in mind features breakfast bundles, a selection of rotating premium coffees and teas, along with food items that are thoughtfully priced to make everyday indulgence accessible.

Additionally, as cold brew tea and coffee continue to gain in popularity and the summer days heat up, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has launched the Peach Cobbler Cold Brew Tea and the Aloha Cream Cold Brew Coffee, for a limited time only. These new beverages compliment the current summertime seasonal menu such as the Mint Chocolate Ice Blended® drink.

"As our guests look to make their dollars stretch further these days, we want to provide our guests with the same delicious tasting options with great value, so they can continue to enjoy the small pleasures in life," said Sanjiv Razdan, President, Americas & India at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "Along with the Everyday Essentials Menu, we wanted to surprise our guests with additional new cold brew beverages that will transport them to a tropical island all summer long."

The Everyday Essentials Menu will rotate seasonally. The current menu includes:

Breakfast Bundle - $5

Small Brewed Coffee + Plain Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3 menu (Select one. Regular size)

Brewed Coffee



Tea (Iced or Hot)



Plain Bagel + Cream Cheese

***Can pick any two for $6

$4 menu (Select one. Regular Size)

Coffee Café: Vanilla – Mocha



Iced Coffee: Vanilla – Mocha



Hibiscus Berry Sunrise

***Can pick any two for $6

The new cold brew summer beverages are available to guests now through August 15 and include:

Aloha Cream Cold Brew Coffee – This quintessential summertime beverage is like waking up to a beachfront vacation in Hawaii . Features The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's cold brew that is steeped for 20 hours, paired with white chocolate macadamia sauce and topped with a sweet cream cap.

This quintessential summertime beverage is like waking up to a beachfront vacation in . Features The Coffee Bean & cold brew that is steeped for 20 hours, paired with white chocolate macadamia sauce and topped with a sweet cream cap. Peach Cobbler Cold Brew Tea - Combines The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's succulent Peach and Cardamom Syrup paired with the Peach Jasmine Cold Brew. Just like whipped cream to peach pie, its topped it off with a Cream Cap.

The Everyday Essentials Menu and new summer beverages are now available at participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations nationwide.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

