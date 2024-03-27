Breakfast Cereals Market In North America size to record USD 9.65 bn growth from 2024-2028, Increasing internet and e-commerce users driving breakfast cereal sales is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breakfast cereals market in north america size is estimated to grow by USD 9.65 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period. The North American breakfast cereals market is expanding, with online distribution gaining popularity due to increasing Internet penetration and smartphone usage. New players, including Amazon, enter the market, driven by rising demand for convenient, healthy options like oats, flax seeds, and chia seeds. Product launches with exotic ingredients, reduced sugar content, and innovative strategies cater to various demographics, including children, adults, seniors, athletes, and those with dietary restrictions. The market value is propelled by busy consumers seeking quick breakfast options and the growing trend of fitness and health consciousness. Ready-to-Eat and Hot Cereals are the main product types, with distribution through supermarkets, convenience stores, and online channels.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Breakfast Cereals Market in North America 2024-2028

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The North American breakfast cereals market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing Internet penetration, rising smartphone usage, and the convenience of online distribution. Chronic diseases and the desire for healthy breakfast options have led to an increase in demand for low-calorie, whole grain cereals, such as oats, flax seeds, and chia seeds. Product launches featuring exotic ingredients and reduced sugar content cater to various demographics, including children, adults, seniors, athletes, and those with dietary restrictions. Market value is expected to increase during the forecast period, with the US, Canada, and Mexico markets contributing significantly. Product types include Ready-to-Eat and Hot Cereals, with distribution channels including supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms. Instant breakfast cereals, flavor variants, and health-promoting properties are key strategies for market growth. Busy-conscious consumers, particularly fitness enthusiasts, seek quick breakfast options, enhancing brand visibility. Innovative strategies, such as traditional breakfast food reinventions, are also driving market expansion.

Addressing Challenges:

In North America, the Breakfast Cereals Market faces challenges from food price fluctuations and natural disasters affecting raw materials. Both Ready-to-Eat (RTE) and Hot Cereals cater to consumers' busy lifestyles and health-conscious preferences. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online platforms, and artisanal food services are key distribution channels. Fitness enthusiasts seek out high-fiber, instant breakfast cereals with innovative flavor variants and micronutrients. Traditional breakfast foods like quinoa and processed grain formulations are popular. Consumer behavior indicates a shift towards convenience and brand visibility. Millennials and the young generation prefer fresh breakfasts, with Nielsen reporting a 3.3% increase in RTE cereal sales in 2020. Competition is fierce, with NACS magazine and Convenience Store News highlighting statistics on grocery purchases and consumer preferences in their publications. Respondents cite convenience, flavor, and health-promoting properties as key factors in their cereal choices.

Market Overview

The Breakfast Cereals Market in North America is a significant sector, marked by a diverse range of products and robust demand. Chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart diseases drive the consumption of low-sugar and high-fiber cereals. The market consists of various product types, including ready-to-eat (RTE) and instant oatmeal, hot cereals, and cold cereals. Producers focus on innovation, with new product launches and reformulations to cater to evolving consumer preferences. The market is highly competitive, with key players including Kellogg Company, General Mills, and Quaker Oats. Convenience, taste, and health benefits are crucial factors influencing consumer decisions. The market is expected to grow, driven by factors such as increasing health awareness, changing demographics, and the convenience factor. The use of organic and natural ingredients is also on the rise, reflecting consumer trends. The market faces challenges, including intense competition, rising raw material costs, and changing consumer preferences. Despite these challenges, the future looks promising for the Breakfast Cereals Market in North America.

Key Companies:

Breakfast Cereals Market in North America is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Breakfast Cereals Market in North America report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellanova, Manischewitz Co., Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, New England Natural Bakers, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Simply Good Foods Co., Three Wishes Foods Inc., Weetabix Ltd.

Market Segmentation

This Breakfast Cereals Market in North America report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Product (Ready-to-eat (RTE), Hot cereals) Geography (North America)

Market Segmentation by Product

The North American Breakfast Cereals Market is witnessing a significant surge in the demand for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) cereals. Hot cereals still hold a substantial market share, but RTE cereals, also known as cold cereals, are gaining popularity due to their convenience and time-saving benefits. Fitness enthusiasts and those with busy lifestyles prefer RTE cereals for their instant consumption, requiring only milk, yogurt, or fruit for preparation. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as convenience stores, are the primary distribution channels for RTE cereals. Online sales are also increasing, with Nielsen reporting a 15% growth in e-commerce sales of breakfast cereals in 2020. Innovative strategies, such as flavor variants and health-promoting properties, are key to brand visibility. Traditional breakfast foods face competition from RTE cereals, with Millennials and the young generation favoring convenience. Processed grain formulations, micronutrients, and even quinoa are incorporated into RTE cereals to cater to consumer behavior. Packaging plays a crucial role in grocery purchases, with NACS magazine and Convenience Store News reporting on the latest trends. Despite competition, fresh breakfasts remain a priority, with RTE cereals offering a balance between convenience and nutrition. Statistics from Nielsen show a 3% increase in RTE cereal sales in 2021.

Geographic Landscape

The breakfast cereals market in North America faces competition from alternative breakfast choices, such as cereal bars and yogurts. However, manufacturers continue to invest in new product launches featuring processed grain formulations enriched with micronutrients, quinoa, and other nutritious ingredients like oats, flax seeds, and chia seeds. Consumer behavior shifts towards convenience and quick breakfast options, particularly among Millennials and the young generation. Retail distribution channels, including supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, artisanal food services, and online platforms, play a crucial role in reaching these busy-conscious consumers. Packaging and convenience are key factors influencing grocery purchases. According to Nielsen and industry publications like NACS magazine and Convenience Store News, market growth is driven by the demand for healthy breakfast options, low-calorie choices, and chronic disease prevention. Statistics show a volume increase in breakfast cereals sales, with product innovation and exotic ingredients being major trends. Competition remains fierce, with fresh breakfasts and other breakfast alternatives also gaining popularity.

Breakfast Cereals Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% Market growth 2024-2028 $ 9.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.15 Regional analysis North America Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, and North America

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Ready-to-eat (RTE)



Hot Cereals

Geography

North America

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

