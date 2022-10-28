Breakfast Cereals Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 1.40 Bn, Offline to be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The breakfast cereals market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for breakfast cereals. However, fluctuations in food prices can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Breakfast Cereals Market in Europe 2022-2026

Breakfast Cereals Market in Europe 2022-2026: Scope

The breakfast cereals market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Breakfast Cereals Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline: The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The offline channel includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other retail stores. The sales of breakfast cereals in the region have increased. Consumers prefer these stores, as they have a wide variety of breakfast cereals under a single roof. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.



Online

Geography

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest Of Europe

Breakfast Cereals Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Breakfast Cereals Market in Europe, including Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Associated British Foods plc, B and G Foods Inc., BellRing Brands Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cerealto Siro Foods S.L, Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Mornflake, mymuesli AG, Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and WW International Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alara Wholefoods Ltd. - The company offers breakfast cereal products such as super foods Muesli with wholegrain oats and barley.

The company offers breakfast cereal products such as super foods Muesli with wholegrain oats and barley. Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - The company offers breakfast cereal products such as Oatmeal packets, Maple sea salt Granola, and peanut butter Granola.

The company offers breakfast cereal products such as Oatmeal packets, Maple sea salt Granola, and peanut butter Granola. Food For Life Baking Co. Inc. - The company offers breakfast cereal products such as wholegrain cinnamon and raisin, sprouted almond, and sprouted golden grain under the brand name Ezekiel.

The company offers breakfast cereal products such as wholegrain cinnamon and raisin, sprouted almond, and sprouted golden grain under the brand name Ezekiel. General Mills Inc . - The company offers breakfast cereal products under the brands Cheerios, Lucky Charms, and Reese's puffs.

The company offers breakfast cereal products under the brands Cheerios, Lucky Charms, and Reese's puffs. Kellogg Co. - The company offers breakfast cereals under the brand names Coco pops, Crunchy nuts, and Krave chocolate.

Breakfast Cereals Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist breakfast cereals market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the breakfast cereals market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the breakfast cereals market in Europe

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of breakfast cereals market vendors in Europe

Breakfast Cereals Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.11 Regional analysis UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Associated British Foods plc, B and G Foods Inc., BellRing Brands Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cerealto Siro Foods S.L, Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Mornflake, mymuesli AG, Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and WW International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Europe: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 64: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 65: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 66: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 67: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 68: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alara Wholefoods Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Alara Wholefoods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Alara Wholefoods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: Alara Wholefoods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Exhibit 72: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.

Exhibit 75: Food For Life Baking Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Food For Life Baking Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 77: Food For Life Baking Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 78: General Mills Inc. - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 79: General Mills Inc. - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 82: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Kellogg Co. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

10.8 mymuesli AG

Exhibit 87: mymuesli AG - Overview



Exhibit 88: mymuesli AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: mymuesli AG - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 90: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 91: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 93: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 Orkla ASA

Exhibit 95: Orkla ASA - Overview



Exhibit 96: Orkla ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Orkla ASA - Key news



Exhibit 98: Orkla ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Orkla ASA - Segment focus

10.11 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 100: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Post Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 105: Post Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Post Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Post Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Post Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 109: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 110: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 111: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 112: Research methodology



Exhibit 113: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 114: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 115: List of abbreviations

