Breaking Barriers: How 2026's Top Clinical Leaders Are Disrupting Chronic Disease Markets

Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical world is shifting as the global market for next-gen treatments heads toward $88.85 billion by 2030[1], driven by a surge in funding for high-tech cures for long-term illness. A major FDA move at the beginning of the year[2] is now making it much easier to build these advanced platforms, clearing a path for companies that can treat diseases internally without the harsh side effects of traditional drugs. This regulatory shift positions Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), MannKind (NASAQ: MNKD), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE), and Ardelyx (NADSAQ: ARDX) at the center of a massive transformation in chronic healthcare.

Smart investors are preparing for a major 2026 rebound as capital flows into the most innovative and results-driven medical platforms[3]. With the total biotech sector projected to reach $9.06 trillion by 2035[4], the biggest opportunities are in companies solving massive issues like diabetes and kidney disease with better clinical execution. In 2026, the market is favoring 'ready-to-go' platforms over early-stage speculation, rewarding the companies that have built the infrastructure to dominate the next generation of medicine.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is tackling some of healthcare's biggest challenges with a novel approach: genetically modified cells that produce therapeutic proteins inside the body, protected by a proprietary shield that keeps the immune system from attacking them. The company operates through two joint ventures targeting markets worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

The core innovation is a cell encapsulation technology that solves a fundamental problem in regenerative medicine. When doctors transplant therapeutic cells into patients, the immune system typically destroys them within days or weeks. The traditional solution requires lifelong immunosuppressive drugs that cause serious side effects including infection risk, organ damage, and elevated cancer risk. Avant's technology eliminates this problem by creating a protective barrier around the cells while still allowing nutrients, oxygen, and therapeutic proteins to pass through freely.

The first venture, Insulinova, Inc., partners with SGAustria Pte. Ltd. to develop treatments for type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes. The approach uses genetically modified cells that produce, regulate and store insulin, essentially creating a bio artificial pancreas that restores natural glucose control without immunosuppressive drugs. The diabetes market opportunity is substantial: 589 million people globally live with type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes, projected to reach 853 million by 2050 according to the International Diabetes Federation.

"Cell encapsulation is a game changer in the field of regenerative medicine," said Chris Winter, CEO of Avant Technologies. "By partnering with SGAustria, we're ensuring that genetically modified insulin-producing cells can thrive in the body long-term and offer the potential of restoring natural glucose control and dramatically improving patients' quality of life. This technology not only minimizes risks like immune rejection but also prevents potential complications such as cell escape or tumor formation, making it a cornerstone for safe and scalable diabetes therapies."

Avant's second venture, Klothonova, partners with Singapore-based Austrianova to develop therapies for both age-related diseases and anti-aging therapies using cells that produce the Klotho protein. Research from the Mayo Clinic links declining Klotho levels to arterial stiffness, endothelial dysfunction, and vascular calcification.

Both platforms are backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications representing decades of development. The addressable markets span multiple areas: Alzheimer's disease ($32.8 billion by 2033), cardiovascular disease (32% of global deaths), and kidney disease (850 million affected worldwide).

The strategic advantage lies in platform versatility. The same encapsulation technology that protects insulin-producing cells can theoretically protect cells producing other therapeutic proteins, potentially opening pathways into additional disease indications. This positions Avant at the intersection of multiple high-value healthcare markets with a single core technology that addresses the immune rejection challenge across different applications.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/21/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) provided business updates outlining anticipated growth drivers for 2026, including progress across commercial programs and clinical development initiatives following a record-setting fourth quarter surpassing $100 million in net revenue. The company expects two high-potential launches on the horizon with FDA decisions anticipated for Afrezza label updates and FUROSCIX ReadyFlow Autoinjector.

"MannKind closed 2025 on a high note, marked by milestones that reinforce our growth trajectory—including the acquisition of scPharmaceuticals and a record-setting fourth quarter surpassing $100 million in net revenue," said Michael Castagna, PharmD, CEO of MannKind Corporation. "With two high-potential launches on the horizon, 2026 is shaping up to be a catalyst-rich year that positions MannKind for long-term value creation."

Major catalysts include an FDA decision on Afrezza dose conversion with PDUFA date of January 23, 2026, and review of the supplemental BLA for Afrezza in pediatric patients with PDUFA date of May 29, 2026. MannKind also continues advancing its pipeline including nintedanib DPI with first patient enrollment in the INFLO-1 Phase 1b study completed in December.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) provided pipeline and business updates ahead of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, highlighting strong commercial execution and rapid R&D progress setting up continued growth and important milestones for 2026. The company increased estimates for people with CF in all target markets to approximately 112,000 including approximately 97,000 in core markets, while CASGEVY realized greater than $100 million revenue in 2025 reflecting more than 60 patient infusions.

"2025 was a year of strong commercial execution and rapid R&D progress, setting up the company for continued growth and many important milestones in 2026," said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., CEO and President of Vertex. "Building on this momentum, we are focused on expanding our commercial reach in multiple disease areas; advancing the emerging renal franchise, including the potential near-term launch of povetacicept; and progressing our mid- and late-stage clinical pipeline."

Vertex expects to complete the rolling BLA filing for U.S. accelerated approval of povetacicept in IgAN in the first half of 2026 using a priority review voucher to expedite review from ten months to six months. The company also plans to complete enrollment in both Phase 3 studies of suzetrigine in diabetic peripheral neuropathy by end of 2026, with more than 500,000 JOURNAVX prescriptions written and filled in 2025.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) presented updated Phase 1 clinical data of FT819 off-the-shelf CAR T-cell product candidate demonstrating meaningful decrease in disease and favorable safety profile with twelve systemic lupus erythematosus patients now treated and first systemic sclerosis patient dosed. The company continues to advance preparations for a pivotal study and is engaged in discussions with the FDA under its RMAT designation regarding plans to initiate registrational trial in 2026.

"We are very pleased with the accelerating patient enrollment, the expansion of U.S. clinical sites, and the addition of international clinical sites, which together are enabling broader access to FT819 for patients suffering with lupus," said Bob Valamehr, Ph.D., M.B.A., President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics. "The updated FT819 clinical data continue to demonstrate meaningful and durable responses with the use of less-intensive conditioning chemotherapy and a differentiated safety profile."

Preliminary data in Regimen A showed mean SLEDAI-2K score decreased progressively from baseline with DL1 dropping 50% at month 3 and 70% at month 6, while DL2 decreased 65% at month 3 and 78% at month 6. Clinical SLEDAI-2K of 0 was achieved in 5 out of 10 patients with no Grade >2 CRS, ICANS, or GVHD reported.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) presented real-world evidence studies of XPHOZAH (tenapanor) demonstrating patient satisfaction and reduction in serum phosphate at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week. The first real-world study showed patients prescribed tenapanor experienced a reduction in serum phosphate of nearly 1 mg/dL on average, with 45.3% experiencing at least 1 mg/dL reduction.

"We are excited to present new data on XPHOZAH at ASN's Kidney Week, including the first results from our prospective, observational cohort study designed to evaluate the impact of an XPHOZAH-based regimen in a real-world setting," said Edward Conner, Chief Medical Officer. "Our results show the impact XPHOZAH can have in reducing serum phosphorus levels for these patients."

Real-world survey data collected through the ArdelyxAssist patient services program showed that 63% of patients reported their phosphate levels were better since starting tenapanor. Among patients who reported a change in serum phosphate levels, 69% indicated their outlook on serum phosphate control was better, with improvements attributed to better control, improved bowel movements, and lower pill burden.

Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/21/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors- need-to-know/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840019/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg