Equity Insider: $66 Billion IT Overhaul Signals Pentagon's Bet on AI-Driven Defense Electronics

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — The Pentagon's FY2026 budget commits $66.1 billion to IT and cyberspace activities, channeling a 2.8% year-over-year increase directly into AI integration, electronic warfare modernization, and hardened networking infrastructure across every military branch.[1] The spending surge sits within a broader global rearmament cycle, with worldwide defense expenditure projected to surpass $2.6 trillion in 2026 as allied nations compress procurement timelines under escalating geopolitical pressure.[2] Companies potentially positioned in this space include VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV), BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT), CACI International (NYSE: CACI), Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC).

The defense electronics segment alone is forecast to reach $317 billion by 2030, growing at 5.4% annually as demand for radiation-hardened computing, secure signal processing, and AI-enabled sensor fusion accelerates across air, space, and maritime domains.[3] NATO allies have committed to investing 3.5% of GDP in defense by 2035, locking in multi-year procurement cycles for the mission-critical hardware and electronic warfare systems that underpin modern force projection.[4]

VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) released a corporate update highlighting strategic progress since completing its business combination and becoming publicly traded. Back in February, the company entered into a $10 million Statement of Work supporting development of the QuantumSpeed computational acceleration platform, designed to support high-performance computing environments required for advanced AI workloads.

VisionWave also formed a joint venture with Boca Jom Ltd. in Israel to advance automated semiconductor design technologies and established collaborations with PVML for secure AI infrastructure and Aiphex for technology ecosystem expansion.

VisionWave introduced the VARAN Unmanned Ground Vehicle platform, designed for surveillance, logistics, and security missions, and announced the PS500000 autonomous ground vehicle program. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Solar Drone Ltd., the company advanced multiple UAV initiatives including international discussions regarding wildfire mitigation, infrastructure monitoring, and environmental protection. Solar Drone was selected to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

The company unveiled its ARGUS AI-driven counter-drone system designed to detect and analyze aerial threats using RF-based sensing technologies. VisionWave conducted pilot programs and live demonstrations with defense partners and announced collaboration with SaverOne to integrate RF-based detection into defense systems. The company also announced its intention to pursue a multi-patent portfolio associated with the ARGUS counter-drone initiative.

VisionWave entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling stake in C.M. Composite Materials, a certified Israeli manufacturer specializing in aerospace-grade composite materials whose structural assemblies are embedded in Israel's multi-layer missile defense architecture including Iron Dome and the Barak 8 long-range air defense system developed jointly by Israel Aerospace Industries and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. C.M. signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the German defense market through the Bundeswehr and is advancing joint venture discussions in India through FBM Technologies.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) reported full-year 2025 results including diluted non-GAAP EPS of $4.01 and adjusted EBITDA of $574.3 million, while ending the year with backlog of $7.3 billion, up 50% year-over-year. The growth was driven by large multi-year awards across naval propulsion, special materials, and commercial nuclear power programs.

"We delivered a strong fourth quarter, and a record year for BWXT," said Rex D. Geveden, president and chief executive officer. "In our tenth year as a standalone public company, 2025 was monumental for BWXT as we expanded our service and product offerings with two acquisitions and captured significant high-value awards across both Government and Commercial segments, driving 50% backlog growth."

Geveden noted that BWXT "operates at the intersection of national security and commercial nuclear power markets, where demand for both remains exceptionally strong." The company initiated 2026 guidance calling for non-GAAP EPS of $4.55-$4.70, adjusted EBITDA of $645-$660 million, and free cash flow of $305-$320 million.

CACI International (NYSE: CACI) completed its acquisition of ARKA Group in an all-cash transaction for $2.6 billion. ARKA provides industry-leading electro-optical/infrared and hyperspectral imaging capabilities alongside Agentic AI-based software, delivering geospatial intelligence for critical national security missions. The acquisition expands CACI's portfolio of national security space programs and strengthens its position in a domain traditionally defined by high technical barriers to entry.

"Today, more than 1,100 ARKA employees join us as we continue to expand to the limits of national security," said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. "ARKA purposefully accelerates our space market strategy while adding technologies that strengthen and expand our position in this rapidly growing domain."

ARKA's space-based sensors expand CACI's existing portfolio across land, sea, and air domains, while its geospatial intelligence complements CACI's established signals intelligence capabilities. Combined with operationally proven Agentic AI-based software, the combined entity is positioned to deliver multi-source intelligence to the Intelligence Community, the U.S. Space Force, and the Department of War.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) reported record backlog exceeding $1.5 billion with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.23, reflecting sustained demand for the company's mission-critical processing subsystems, sensors, and safety-critical electronics across major defense program portfolios.

"Our ability to accelerate progress on a number of our customers' high-priority programs once again contributed to strong results this quarter, including record first-half revenue," said Bill Ballhaus, Chairman and CEO of Mercury. "In the second quarter we secured bookings of $288 million, with a 1.23 book-to-bill, resulting in a record backlog approaching $1.5 billion. Revenue for the second quarter was $233 million, resulting in a 7.1% year-over-year increase in the first half."

The company's secure processing solutions span airborne ISR platforms, missile defense systems, and electronic warfare applications requiring radiation-hardened computing capable of sustained operation in extreme thermal, vibration, and electromagnetic environments. Mercury's high-speed signal processing systems and ruggedized electronics are embedded within supply chains for advanced defense programs including next-generation AESA radar systems, precision-guided munitions guidance packages, and electronic countermeasure platforms where processing latency, thermal management, and fault tolerance directly determine mission outcomes in contested electromagnetic environments.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) recently secured a $225 million contract for U.S. Navy E-130J training systems, supporting the service's ongoing modernization of aircrew training infrastructure for next-generation maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations across Atlantic and Pacific fleet commands. The award covers advanced simulation technology, synthetic training environment development, and integrated mission rehearsal systems for naval aviation programs across multiple fleet readiness centers supporting both initial qualification and advanced tactical training requirements.

The company maintains substantial positions in strategic programs including the B-21 Raider stealth bomber and Global Hawk high-altitude reconnaissance systems, with mission systems integration, autonomous platforms, and AI-enabled training capabilities spanning air, space, and cyber domains. Northrop Grumman's defense electronics and computing infrastructure serve both U.S. and allied requirements for interoperable command, control, communications, and intelligence systems, with particular emphasis on secure data fusion across distributed sensor networks and multi-domain battle management architectures supporting joint all-domain and coalition operations across contested electromagnetic environments.

