Breaking Barriers: How Montway Auto Transport's Mary Bartlett Paves the Way for Women in a Male-Dominated Industry

Montway Celebrates Women's History Month by Highlighting Leadership

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's History Month, Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages and an industry innovator, is celebrating the impressive career of Mary Bartlett, Director of Business Development. Acknowledging her exceptional guidance and leadership abilities, Montway underscores the valuable contribution of women in the automotive sector.

Bartlett began her career as the Director of Marketing at a well-established car dealership in Arkansas, working alongside a predominantly male staff. She realized quickly that having a female mentor would be beneficial to overcome hurdles and build confidence. Finding very few, Barlett made it a priority to fill the mentor role herself by offering support and encouragement to fellow women in the industry.

At just 23, Bartlett demonstrated her capabilities and drive as a leader, assuming the role of General Manager. She continued to conquer challenging roles in the automotive industry, earning a reputation for innovative problem-solving and customer-centric service.

Through her mentorship and support, a growing tide of women are making their mark in the automotive industry, ascending the ranks, and fostering a culture of mutual support. In 2023, Bartlett earned the prestigious Women in Supply Chain Award , which honors female supply chain professionals and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and leadership set a foundation for women at all levels.

"Building connections with other women in business can encourage a sense of community, leading to an improved workplace culture. When employees are happy, it creates a ripple effect that influences colleagues and enhances the customer experience," explains Bartlett. "Mentorship goes beyond just offering advice; it's about empowering. In the car industry, when women support each other, not only are they advancing their own careers, but they're also steering the whole industry towards greater inclusivity and success."

Many women enter the automotive industry at lower positions than their initial goals and talents. Bartlett regularly meets with her colleagues to provide valuable feedback and build plans to help them reach the next step in their careers. Barlett remains a "femtor" to the many women she has supported throughout her career, including those from her time with CARFAX, Johnson Chevrolet Buick, and Cogswell Motors.

"Her passion for her team, her company, and the success of all those around her is empowering," notes Tonya Hedges, Senior Regional Account Manager at CARFAX. "She has always made us feel valued, empathized with our struggles, and encouraged us to challenge ourselves. She truly wants each person around her to succeed."

"Mary emphasized the significance of finding my voice, staying true to myself and how to embrace opportunities no matter how challenging they may be," says Averi Tucker-Buruato, Area Sales Manager at Safepoint GPS.

When one woman rises, she doesn't rise alone. She brings along with her a host of other aspiring women, each one eager to make their own mark in the automotive industry.

Equally important to Mary is nurturing relationships with business partners. After joining Montway in 2022, Bartlett built a seasoned sales team, quickly growing Montway's market presence. Dedicated to always putting clients first, Barlett's team works closely with dealer groups to manage transportation costs and logistics through the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.).

Barlett's commitment to helping her clients succeed is unwavering, and it goes beyond selling products. After her own experience in the automotive retail world, she understands her client's pain points and provides insights into the solutions and tools they need to gain a competitive advantage.

