Montway Auto Transport Releases New Car Dealer Group Features in the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.)

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages and a pioneer in the auto transport industry, unveiled its new release of the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.) , designed specifically for automotive dealer groups. These enhancements aim to transform how dealer groups manage transportation costs by consolidating data points from multiple stores on a centralized platform.

The industry-leading technology of M.A.P. provides a management system that enables auto dealer groups to reduce rate-per-mile to maximize revenue; decrease cycle times to get vehicles on lots faster; expand reach to acquire used inventory on a national scale; control and track transportation costs; and hold vendors to service levels and improve performance.

When a dealer group has 10, 30 or even 70 locations to manage, one of the biggest challenges is rolling up data for a consolidated view of auto logistics metrics, including transportation costs. Often overlooked, analyzing transportation costs for shipping vehicles between dealerships, auctions and customers, can help dealers find ways to reduce spending while improving efficiency and increasing profit margins.

"Montway partners with our customers to help grow their business. With this new release of M.A.P., we equip auto dealer groups with the necessary tools to track and control transportation costs, helping CFOs and fixed operations managers reduce expenses and increase their profit margins," says Mike Trudeau, Executive VP of Business Development for Montway Auto Transport. "This cost analysis can also reveal new opportunities to diversify inventory, sourcing vehicles from untapped markets at reduced transportation costs. The new level of data offered in M.A.P. is going to be a game-changer in managing costs for dealer groups."

With M.A.P. as a command center, Dealer Principals, Franchise Managers, Controllers, Buyers, Directors of Fixed Operations and other users can toggle between multiple store locations with ease. The comprehensive visibility from a single platform allows users to review critical key performance indicators, such as average rate-per-mile, pickup and delivery times, average hauling distance, cycle times and more.

Built on proprietary technology, M.A.P. leverages market-based pricing and a streamlined transportation management system. Users can enter one or multiple VINs into the portal to receive pricing, book orders and track units in real-time via an intuitive dashboard. Montway's carrier network of over 30,000 is thoroughly vetted and regularly monitored to provide safe and reliable transportation, reducing claims and therefore, related expenses. M.A.P. also offers public tracking links dealers can share with end customers and a centralized location for storing digital records (proof of delivery documents, BOLs, gate passes and photos).

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies. With more than a million vehicles shipped, Montway supports transport to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. For more information, visit www.Montway.com .

