Breaking Barriers in Healthcare Simulation: AVL and InSilicoTrials

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL and InSilicoTrials (IST) have entered a strategic partnership to integrate premier computational fluid dynamics software, AVL FIRE™ M, into InSilicoTrials AI and modeling & simulation platform. This collaboration extends InSilicoTrials' solution offering, marking a significant advancement in delivering state-of-the-art multiphysics simulation tools to the healthcare industry and enhancing product development and operational efficiency.

AVL FIRE™ M, an advanced computational fluid dynamics (CFD) tool by AVL List GmbH, is renowned for its ability to simulate single- and multiphase flows, non-reacting and reacting flows, heat transfer, and solid-state temperatures in complex systems. Traditionally utilized in the automotive sector, AVL FIRE™ M's capabilities are now poised to benefit a broader range of industries such as pharma and life sciences thanks to this collaboration.

InSilicoTrials effectively leverages XPS (eXtended Particle Simulations), a sophisticated DEM (Discrete Element Method) simulation software, to provide detailed predictions of fluid-granular processes in pharmaceutical manufacturing. XPS – developed by the Research Center Pharmaceutical Engineering (RCPE) enables precise control and prediction of unit operations with its advanced contact models and massively parallel algorithms optimized for GPUs. This capability ensures unmatched accuracy and the fastest execution times, supporting comprehensive process optimization and failure analysis.

The success of these simulations has not gone unnoticed, with the FDA recently acquiring an XPS license as an in-house simulation tool. This move underscores the agency's commitment to integrating advanced computational technologies, marking a significant shift towards more sophisticated manufacturing processes in the pharmaceutical industry. Both RCPE and InSilicoTrials consider the FDA's adoption of XPS a key indicator of the software's capacity to support this industry transition, highlighting its crucial role in advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing efficiency and quality.

The synergy between AVL FIRE™ M and XPS opens new possibilities for integrated solutions, combining the strengths of CFD and DEM technologies. This integration is particularly advantageous in scenarios like the simulation of industrial-scale Wurster coaters, where understanding the interaction between particle dynamics and fluid flow is crucial.

Roland Wanker, VP Advanced Simulation Technologies at AVL, confirms, "I am excited about the perspectives offered by our strategic partnership with InSilicoTrials. This partnership is a unique opportunity for us to expand towards a highly attractive market segment, especially by the envisaged AVL FIRE™ M / XPS co-simulation solution offering."

Luca Emili, CEO of InSilicoTrials, commented, "We are thrilled to expand our simulation software offerings by including AVL FIRE™ M. This addition complements our existing tools, while also enhancing our ability to provide comprehensive solutions to our clients worldwide."

The partnership is exclusive within the business sector, allowing InSilicoTrials to market, distribute, and sublicense AVL FIRE™ M globally. This agreement highlights both companies' commitment to innovation and their leadership in the simulation software industry.

Value added for clients: The use of AVL FIRE™ M and XPS delivers remarkable cost savings by reducing the need for extensive physical trials in R&D, using high fidelity models to predict outcomes. The synergy between XPS and AVL FIRE™ M offers a plethora of applications. Through this co-simulation, the influence of fluid dynamics on solid particles can be accurately simulated. This allows for a detailed analysis of phenomena like fluidization, coating and drying in industrial processes. AVL and RCPE collaborate closely on the technical development and seamless integration of these computational frameworks, while InSilicoTrials oversees the global distribution and primary technical support. Notably, immediate deployment of the software licenses to a prominent pharmaceutical entity accentuates the immediate technical applicability and relevance of this collaborative effort.

About InSilicoTrials

InSilicoTrials is a pioneer in drug development, utilizing cutting-edge computational modeling and AI to address industry challenges. By generating robust digital evidence, we empower emerging biotech companies, pharmaceutical firms, and contract research organizations to accelerate R&D, secure funding, and improve clinical outcomes. Our in silico methods, including virtual patient simulations, AI-enhanced trial accuracy, and cloud-based simulations, significantly reduce time and costs while ensuring regulatory compliance. Our commitment to innovation has been validated by prestigious awards, including the AI Startup of the Year Award by Startup Grind Global 2024 and the Innovation Radar Prize by the European Commission in the AI & Smart Devices category.

About AVL

AVL targets towards expansion of the application spectrum of AVL FIRE™ M to the healthcare industry by leveraging synergies provided by its modeling features and capabilities successfully adopted in industry for more than two decades. By establishing the XPS / AVL FIRE™ M co-simulation for coupled discrete particle / fluid flow applications with RCPE in joint R&D activities and the strong commitment from InSilicoTrials, we are convinced that the emerging simulation offering will strongly contribute to the targeted development of future healthcare products in shorter time and at lower costs than today.

