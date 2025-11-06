Breaking Barriers: The Dorm Announces In-Network Partnership with Aetna and Wellfleet Student Insurance Networks

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dorm—a leader in young adult mental health treatment—is expanding its commitment to care access by announcing a new in-network partnership with Aetna and Wellfleet Student. According to NIH data , young adults aged 18–25 experience the highest prevalence of mental illness in the United States, making the need for effective, targeted care more urgent than ever.

"Helping young adults access treatment that works in tandem with life has always been part of our vision," shares The Dorm's Founder and CEO, John McGeehan, LCSW, CASAC. "Now, with seven years of outcomes research data validating our long-term treatment model, we're thrilled to have our in-network program more widely available to support students in the DC Metro area ."

Through this partnership with Aetna, the largest provider of collegiate healthcare, The Dorm is able to bring its first-of-its-kind, insurance-based PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program) and IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program) level of care to countless more students. The program is able to supplement what students need but may not be able to access on-campus. For many, it is the difference between having to take a medical leave and staying on-track to meet their academic goals.

The Dorm's flexible model ensures clinical care is tailored to each individual and no two schedules look alike. Programming is offered mornings, afternoons, and evenings, allowing treatment to seamlessly fit around school, work and daily life. With this unique approach, emerging adults no longer have to choose between receiving the essential care and pursuing their academic or professional goals.

The result is that today 87% of The Dorm's alumni are either in academics full-time or gainfully employed and clients report a 134% improvement in well-being including a greater acceptance of their clinical diagnosis, enjoyment of life, ability to participate in activities, and strengthened feelings of worthiness and hope.

To explore The Dorm's treatment approach tailored for college and university students, visit: https://thedorm.com/university-and-college-support/

