Eating Disorders on Campus: The Dorm NYC Mental Health Experts Release New College Guide for Students and Families

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dorm NYC, a leader in young adult mental health treatment, has released a first-of-its-kind college guide for navigating eating disorders on campus. Developed by clinicians and registered dietitians, the guide provides actionable resources for students, families and the campus professionals supporting them.

"Eating disorders are some of the most dangerous challenges facing young people, but they are often overlooked or misdiagnosed, especially in busy new environments like college campuses,"shares Jason Wood, Director of Community Engagement at the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders ( ANAD ). "It's powerful and important to have fact-based resources like this one from The Dorm, to offer support when it's needed most."

Inside the guide, college students will find tips for recognizing the warning signs of disordered eating and eating disorders, manage potential triggers on TikTok, and how to establish healthy boundaries. Parents will find guidance for spotting red flags from afar, understanding problematic online trends, and knowing what to look for if clinical treatment becomes necessary.

The guide is the second in a growing series of resources developed by The Dorm for college-age students and the people who love and support them. The first, released in August 2025, was a guide for college freshmen designed to help ease the transition into their first year.

"For 16+ years, we've worked with college-age students, helping them navigate some of the most difficult mental health challenges, on campus and off," explains The Dorm's Founder and CEO, John McGeehan, LCSW, CASAC. "These guides are an extension of our core mission to help young adults thrive. If this resource can help even one student who is struggling, our hope for this will be fulfilled."

The Dorm's next guide will launch on November 13th and focus on how to manage time at "Home for the Holidays". To learn more about their treatment approach tailored for college and university students, visit: https://thedorm.com/university-and-college-support/

About The Dorm

The Dorm is a mission-driven mental health treatment organization that has been empowering young adults to build lives of sustained independence since 2009. With locations in New York City and Washington, D.C., they offer individualized, flexible, and community-centered intensive outpatient care for a clinically diverse population (ages 18–30). Proudly family-owned and operated, The Dorm has redefined how care looks and feels. Today, 87% of their alumni are either gainfully employed or enrolled full-time in school, living their dreams and thriving.

www.thedorm.com

Meredyth Williams, Director of Marketing & Communications [email protected]

SOURCE The Dorm