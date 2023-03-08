Breaking Barriers to Women's Off-road Cycling

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women face significant barriers to entry in cycling, especially off-road biking. If this sounds familiar, or you've simply been hesitant because you're not sure where to start, you're in luck! Happy Valley Women's Cycling (HVWC) , a Pennsylvania women's cycling team has been dismantling the obstacles since 2018.

The fun-loving ladies of Happy Valley Women's Cycling

HVWC aims to promote women's biking and racing in Centre County through beginner rides, youth skills camps , coaching, and learning opportunities , introducing female-identifying individuals to gravel and mountain biking. The group offers a friendly supportive environment where women can challenge the reaches of what they thought was possible. Race Director and President of HVWC, Tanya Campbell says, "I see women go from 'I can't do this' to 'I can' to 'I did,' and 'I will do it again'!"

Additionally, HVWC organizes Seasons of Rothrock Race Series , a four-part race event consisting of two gravel bike races and two mountain bike races. Participants can choose to ride in individual races or the entire race series. The series places the thrilling and challenging Rothrock GRIT Gravel Grinder at its core and inclusivity at its heart.

The Rothrock GRIT Gravel Grinder set for June 3rd is HVWC's flagship event. Last year this event attracted 517 riders from 22 states and Canada. This year the field is open to 600 registrants. Staying true to their mission of equal representation, half of the available entries are reserved for female riders.

Additionally, this year the field is open to riders of adaptable bikes including hand bikes and Class 1 E-Bikes. Teammate Kat Massaro recalls, telling an adaptive rider that permission had been granted to include hand bikes this year. They both cried. It meant so much to them.

The series awards medals and cash prizes (must meet all qualifications) for categories that are often overlooked, such as 50+ and Youth Racers. Campbell says, "I have been to races where women are not awarded, youth riders are not acknowledged, and they don't pay equally." This race series strives to upend those norms.

Not only does the series offer opportunities for all to compete, it donates 100% of net proceeds from race entries to local cycling initiatives. Committed to building the cycling community, HVWC has contributed $44K to local non-profit cycling programs to date.

Learn more about HVWC at https://hvwcycling.com/ . See details and register for Seasons of Rothrock Races at https://rothrock.hvwcycling.com/ .

SOURCE Happy Valley Women's Cycling