Breaking Boundaries: TAILYN Combines AI TSN with 5G for Industrial Connectivity

News provided by

Tailyn Technologies, INC.

21 Feb, 2024, 21:00 ET

TAOYUAN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the pivotal role of 5G in the industrial landscape, TAILYN is spearheading transformative change in manufacturing and diverse vertical network markets through the integration of AI, 5G and TSN technologies.

Continue Reading
Tailyn AI-Defined TSN Network
Tailyn AI-Defined TSN Network

As a leading innovator in industrial network solutions, TAILYN proudly announces the certification of its state-of-the-art industrial networking products by the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). These reliable and excellent solutions cater to various vertical markets, including industrial 5G cellular networks, factory automation, power utilities, smart mining, surveillance systems, and vehicles. With a focus on core values as a vertical marketing solution provider, TAILYN aims to assist clients by offering reliable solutions to their specific pain points.

TAILYN's Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) solution can integrate with cutting-edge AI-driven algorithms. This optimization enhances network traffic management, predictive maintenance, and anomaly detection, ensuring uninterrupted operations and minimizing downtime for critical systems. TAILYN's TSN Ethernet switches adapt to varying network conditions, addressing potential bottlenecks, proactively and guaranteeing the real-time delivery of critical control data. Especially in some industrial scenarios, such as the safety monitoring of road traffic and the underground construction environment, the real-time and reliability of data transmission is very important due to the long tunnel and complex structure on the street or in mining field.

Providing several technologies to help digitize intelligent transportation systems, TAILYN's switch facilitates bidirectional timely exchange and continuous updating of data to reflect inevitable changes that will affect the entire transportation architecture. Meanwhile, the presence of control messages, passenger information and customer wireless on the same network heightens the importance of cybersecurity.

TAILYN is dedicated to continuous improvement in production technology through smart data processing. TAILYN's AI TSN not only enhances production line efficiency but also reduces the demand for manual planning, lowering error rates and introducing flexibility to complex scenarios. This innovative solution adjusts the collaborative rhythm with the Wired and 5G Wireless environment, enabling seamless interaction and improving production capacity.

Exploring specific applications, especially in sectors like mining where it seamlessly integrates IT and OT, TAILYN's connectivity solutions showcase its innovation beyond conventional boundaries.  In such environments, it holds tremendous potential by autonomously adjusting the distance between mining vehicles to ensure operational synchronization and adapting to various abnormal conditions within the mining area. This includes handling situations like foreign object intrusions, abnormal mining speeds, and anomalies such as loosening veins and water seepage. In unforeseen circumstances, AI TSN can make real-time adjustments, ensuring the stable operation of the mining vehicle system.

In the fast-paced world of connectivity, TAILYN leads the way with advanced 5G technology and its recent launch of innovative solutions like the 5G Fronthaul switch, TSN switch, 90W PoE switch, 5G M12 gateway, and middle-end Ethernet switch.  TAILYN's commitment to innovation and open solutions, blending 5G, AI, and ORAN, is shaping a more interconnected world.

For more information about TAILYN and its industrial network solutions, please visit www.tailyn.com.tw 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342377/Tailyn_Technologies.jpg

Also from this source

Repousser les limites: TAILYN combine l'IA TSN et la 5G pour assurer la connectivité industrielle

Repousser les limites: TAILYN combine l'IA TSN et la 5G pour assurer la connectivité industrielle

Conscient du rôle central de la 5G dans le paysage industriel, TAILYN est le fer de lance d'une transformation de la fabrication et de divers marchés ...
TAILYN überwindet Grenzen durch industrielle Konnektivität mit AI TSN und 5G

TAILYN überwindet Grenzen durch industrielle Konnektivität mit AI TSN und 5G

In Anerkennung der zentralen Rolle von 5G in der Industrie hat sich TAILYN mit der Integration der Technologien KI, 5G und TSN an die Spitze der...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.