Breaking Boundaries: The Plug Drink Expands with KeHE and Five Distributors

The Plug Drink

04 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Plug Drink was selected as one of fifteen KeHE’s 2023 TRENDfinder Winners during Expo West in March
With only two product lines, The Plug Drink and The Plug Pill support your liver health and have sold over 1 million+ units in the last two years.
The Plug Drink ("The Plug"), the leading all-natural plant-based recovery brand focusing on liver health, is delighted to announce an extensive expansion in its distribution network through successful partnerships with six key distributors across eight new markets. As a result, The Plug will now have a stronger presence in the convenience channel and an exciting entry into the natural channel with KeHE, further enhancing accessibility to consumers across the United States. The Plug's success was further solidified when it was selected as one of fifteen KeHE's 2023 TRENDfinder Winners during Expo West in March, and its products are set to hit select states from September onwards. To support this growth, KeHE will offer supplier promotional programs and expert guidance in navigating the distribution process.

The AAPI-owned brand has rapidly gained recognition and an ever-expanding customer base for its pioneering approach to optimizing liver health through its two product lines: The Plug Drink and The Plug Pill. With consecutive annual growth of 500% and on track to surpass 8-figure projected revenue this year, The Plug is dedicated to boosting its omni-channel presence – along with having its first profitable month. Recently, the Company received certifications, including Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Gluten-Free, and Plant-Based, along with further innovating the formulation, The Plug Blend to 10.8 grams of herbs, while further improving the flavor profile, which will be available in September.

By teaming up with the six distributors, The Plug will expand its footprint across key regions, including New York City, San Diego, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Oregon, Mid-California, Illinois and Texas, in 2023. With a mission and commitment to educating people about the power of plants, The Plug aims to bring awareness to the crucial role the liver plays in overall well-being and productivity. These partnerships are key in The Plug's next steps to becoming more accessible and a household name and ultimately, an advocate for liver health within the beverage and supplement industries.

About KeHE
KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About The Plug
The Plug is an all-natural plant-based functional recovery brand focused on optimizing one's liver health. The Plug has two product lines, which include The Plug Drink and The Plug Pills. The Plug Drink beverage with electrolytes that rapidly cleanses your liver of toxins, reduces unwelcomed symptoms after a night out, boosts your immune system, and keeps you properly hydrated. The Plug Pills are the newest addition where it combines The Plug Drink's herbal formulation along with Milk Thistle, Turmeric, and B Vitamins. The Plug's science-backed proprietary blend of 13 plants, flowers, and fruits has the highest herbal concentration (10.8g) compared to competitors. We are a lifestyle better-for-you wellness brand focused on optimizing everyone's lifestyles and productivity levels by educating people about the power of plants & herbs and bringing awareness to the liver. For more information about The Plug Drink, please visit theplugdrink.com, and follow on Instagram @theplugdrink. If you would like to be a brand ambassador, please sign up at theplugdrink.com.goaffpro.com.

