BREAKING: Competitiveness Coalition Releases Survey Data In Five Presidential Battleground States

Presidential Race Tied; Nearly Two-Thirds (64%) Believe That Breaking Up Large Technology Companies Will Lead To Higher Consumer Prices; Less Than One Percent List Biden's War On Tech As Top Issue

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Competitiveness Coalition, chaired by former U.S. Senator and Ambassador Scott Brown, released new survey data conducted among likely voters in five key presidential battleground states: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Key findings include:

Top three issues for voters include:

Inflation (23%)



Immigration (17%)



Threats to American democracy (16%)

Nearly two-thirds (64%) agree that breaking up large technology companies will result in higher prices for consumers.

Just six people across the entire survey - or 0.3% of respondents - listed breaking up tech companies as their top issue.

A plurality (38%) say that the Federal Trade Commission going after many American companies will have a negative impact on the economy.

A clear majority (56%) oppose the Biden Administration targeting companies like Amazon, Apple, and Google with burdensome regulations and lawsuits.

A sizable majority (58%) specifically oppose the Biden Administration's lawsuit against Amazon.

This trend among key swing voting groups also continues as 61% of suburban voters are opposed to the suit.

Voters are concerned about the impact proposed regulations to break up technology companies could have on their own lives. Voters were relatively evenly divided, with 27% saying Apple no longer ensuring the safety and security of downloads would be their biggest concern, followed by Amazon increasing prices and ending free two-day shipping (25%) and Google removing access to products like Google Maps (21%). Seven percent (7%) would be most concerned about Facebook charging to use their app and website, and 17% said none of these would be a concern to them.

The presidential race in these five states is a dead heat. Averaged across these five states, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris receive 46% of the vote. Four percent (4%) of voters back third party-candidates, and 4% are undecided.

and receive 46% of the vote. Four percent (4%) of voters back third party-candidates, and 4% are undecided. The race is similarly tight in each state:



AZ MI NV PA WI Trump 48 % 45 % 46 % 45 % 46 % Harris 43 % 45 % 45 % 48 % 48 %

Read summary memo here .

Read the full results here .

"Voters in key states understand that the Biden-Harris war on tech hurts them and leads to higher prices," said Scott Brown, a New Hampshire resident, former U.S. Senator and Ambassador and chair of the Competitiveness Coalition. "Yet the Biden Administration, led by FTC Chair Lina Khan, remains hellbent on destroying American free enterprise and innovation, a foolhardy pursuit that less than one percent of voters believe is a worthwhile use of time."

On behalf of the Competitiveness Coalition, Public Opinion Strategies conducted a survey of N=2000 likely voters in the Presidential battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, with 400 interviews conducted in each state. The survey was conducted July 23-29, 2024 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.19%. Surveys were conducted with online panel respondents (N=1172) and with text message respondents who were sent a link to complete the survey online to (N=828).

Launched in April 2022, the Competitiveness Coalition is a first-of-its-kind group educating the public and advocating for policies that put consumers first while fostering innovation and attracting new investment. For more information, please visit competitivenesscoalition.com . Members of the press can contact the coalition at [email protected]

SOURCE Competitiveness Coalition