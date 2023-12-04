Breaking Ground and Going Grand: Valoriz Digital Arrives

News provided by

Valoriz

04 Dec, 2023, 05:23 ET

Valoriz is raising the bar on the value they provide to its clients and partners. 

TRIVANDRUM, India, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valoriz Digital, proudly completes a comprehensive rebranding initiative, driven by its revitalized corporate vision to be the foremost tech hub for modern commerce consulting. Valoriz's commitment extends to deliver true digital transformation, realized through the implementation of cutting-edge, headless, and composable platform solutions rooted in the MACH architecture (https://machalliance.org/). This initiative, further fueled by its mission for accelerated company growth.

The company proudly unveils its dynamic rebranding journey, commemorating the milestone with a grand celebration event.

At the core of this extensive rebranding endeavor lies the embrace of the name Valoriz Digital, symbolizing "Value Raise." This transformation is underscored by a contemporary logo, a rejuvenated website, and integration of cutting-edge AI/ML technologies into novel service lines, all within the realms of modern commerce and digital transformation.

Valoriz Digital, formerly known as Mozanta Technologies, is ambitiously advancing to deliver cutting-edge modern commerce solutions to its esteemed clients.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our company's journey as we unveil our transformative rebranding. We are committed to adding value to our customers and becoming the most sought-after partner for businesses seeking to harness the power of technology to achieve their goals."

Thomas Varghese, CEO of Valoriz

The company's journey has always been about raising the value it offers to clients and partners. This new logo proudly signifies the evolution, growth, and dedication to providing even greater value and excellence in all that they do.

Aligning with its brand theme, green signifies positivity and success, and black embodies elegance.

Joining forces with industry leaders like Microsoft, AWS, GCP, Sanity, Akeneo, Algolia, Occtoo and others, Valoriz is catapulting its clients and prospects into an exhilarating era of modern commerce transformation through MACH based headless and cloud native solutions.

About Valoriz:

Valoriz Digital is a customer-centric digital consulting and engineering team dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions to large-scale and modern retailers. Positioned as a niche technology house in the realm of modern retail commerce consulting, we specialize in MACH-based headless and cloud-native composable eCommerce technology solutions, AI/ML and Data & Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, Software Product Development, UI/UX, and QA engineering services. Our operational reach extends across Europe and GCC countries, bolstered by state-of-the-art delivery centers situated in India and the UAE.

Contact:

[email protected]  
+971 581 02 7595

Learn more at www.valoriz.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291516/Valoriz_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valoriz

