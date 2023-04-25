Breaking News: Judge in J&J Talc Baby Powder Lawsuit Unexpectedly Halts All Trials

Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding announces that bankruptcy strategy plus $9BB settlement offer is getting some consideration from the courts despite vehement objections from plaintiffs.

TRENTON, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay, the pre settlement funding company, reports a major announcement in the decades-long litigation against Johnson & Johnson from the over 80K victims who claim their ovarian cancer was directly caused by J&J's talcum-based baby powder product. Last week, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan abruptly ruled that all J&J trials will be put on hold as he considers the pharmaceutical giant's second attempt at bankruptcy. The situation lends credence to claims from plaintiff's lawyers that J&J is attempting to inadequately compensate the victims in these cases. Despite the $9BB settlement offer and a North American recall, the New Jersey-based company continues to insist their product is safe.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, offered his take. "This is a landmark litigation concerning a timeless American product that now sets the stage for a major fight. The problem is that the nine-billion-dollar offer simply doesn't work mathematically. Based on over eighty-thousand claims, average talc settlement value would be $150k per case. That is a very low value for this level of injury; although cases with this volume of plaintiffs makes it harder to get true value for their injuries."

Janish has been involved in mass tort litigations for 20 years. He says that while the case is finally turning toward a bona fide settlement phase, negotiations will still take time. Therefore, his firm is providing cash advances for talc plaintiffs that need money today.

