Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Anticipates Increase in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

Premier lawsuit funding company reports annual uptick in motor vehicle lawsuit applications as seasons change and weather conditions turn wet and hazardous.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they expect to see a seasonal uptick in motor vehicle accident filings as autumn weather sets in. Wet leaves and unpredictable rainstorms often lead to slick roads and reduced visibility, creating hazardous driving conditions for commuters across the region. As a result, Legal-Bay is preparing for an influx of new auto-related claims and ensuring their team is ready to provide quick financial assistance to those affected. The company's streamlined process allows for quick funding approvals—often in less than 48 hours once documentation is complete.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "This time of year brings unique challenges for drivers in the Northeast. Between worsening weather and the heightened activity of deer during mating season, accidents tend to spike. We urge everyone to stay cautious and reduce speed on the roads. But, those in need of funding from a car accident always have a place to turn in Legal-Bay."

If you are a plaintiff or attorney involved in a car, truck, or bus accident lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against a pending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay remains one of the leading lawsuit funding companies for victims of motor vehicle accidents, known for fast approvals and exceptional service. While car and truck accident claims are the most common, the company also funds a wide range of cases including rideshare incidents (Uber/Lyft), boating accidents, construction injuries, personal injury, slip and fall, defective product lawsuits, workplace discrimination, wrongful termination, medical malpractice, and more.

Legal-Bay is a leading lawsuit funding provider, and their loan settlement programs are designed to deliver immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

