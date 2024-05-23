Breaking Point StoryMap Shows Threats to Tribal Forests and Need for Immediate Action

Video, audio, maps, infographics illustrate challenges and opportunities

PORTLAND, Ore., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking Point: The State of Tribal Forestry Today takes a multimedia approach to bring to life the challenges and opportunities facing tribal forest management outlined in The Indian Forest Management Assessment Team (IFMAT) Report. Breaking Point, an ArcGIS StoryMap, offers a compelling look at tribal forests, funding, forest health and planning, co-‑management, workforce development, and policy and self-governance.

"The IFMAT report clearly shows the continuing failure of the United States to meet its stewardship responsibilities for tribal forests. Our new StoryMap presents this critical report in an engaging way to move public opinion and influence policymakers," said Cody Desautel, President of the Intertribal Timber Council.

Breaking Point shows how tribes have been doing more with far less for too long. The current funding landscape has led to myriad challenges for tribal forest management, including a $96-million funding gap in federal support for tribal forest management and other federal forest and land management agencies. Since 2001, the gap has increased due to a combination of rising federal investments in the U.S. Forest Service and reduced or stagnant tribal funding.

Along with these and other challenges, Breaking Point also showcases opportunities for partnerships to improve forest management on tribal and non-tribal lands in ways that will benefit all Americans. Indian forests offer good stewardship models, through practices like cultural burning, that could also be applied to managing federal lands. The StoryMap shows how people are strengthening tribal capacity for participation and building cultural awareness among federal agency personnel to make these partnerships successful.

"The story map has the potential to take our outreach efforts to a whole new level. It's a fascinating look at tribal forestry and the leading role it can play in sustainable forest management. Anyone who cares about forests will be captivated by the facts and how they are presented," Desautel said.

About the Intertribal Timber Council (ITC)

Established in 1976, the ITC is a nationwide nonprofit consortium of Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Corporations, and individuals dedicated to improving the management of natural resources of importance to Native American communities. The ITC facilitated the IFMAT report.

