Breaking The Silence: Groundbreaking Guide on Tackling Domestic Violence and Elder Abuse Released by NPHI and NO MORE

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, June 15th

New Guide Equips Caregivers with Life-Saving Information to Spot Abuse and Empowers Them to Protect Elders

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) approaching this weekend, the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) and NO MORE are proud to announce the release of a new educational resource titled Breaking the Silence, a comprehensive guide that takes a significant step towards tackling domestic violence, elder abuse, and neglect among more vulnerable populations.

The guide provides insights into the prevalence and various forms of abuse. It offers steps for identifying signs of abuse, supports healthcare providers in screening and responding to suspected abuse, and includes information on available resources for victims, caregivers, and families.

Some of the key takeaways from the guide include:

Defining and identifying types of abuse

Recognizing signs of abuse

Advice on what medical/clinical professionals can do

Tom Koutsoumpas, NPHI CEO, emphasized the importance of this new resource in enhancing patient care: "This guide exemplifies NPHI's dedication to delivering exceptional patient care. By equipping caregivers and medical professionals with the knowledge to identify and respond to signs of abuse, we are taking a significant step towards protecting our most vulnerable populations."

The release of this resource today, ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) on June 15th, underscores the importance of this initiative. Recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, WEAAD is dedicated to voicing opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted on older generations, raising awareness, and promoting a better understanding of the issues surrounding elder abuse.

"Addressing the intersection of domestic violence and elder abuse requires a multifaceted approach, as highlighted in this important resource. The alarming prevalence of these issues calls for increased awareness, better screening practices, and stronger support networks. At NO MORE, we are committed to eradicating these forms of violence and abuse by educating communities, advocating for policy changes, and supporting survivors. It's time to take collective action to ensure that every individual can live free from fear and harm," stated Pamela Zaballa, CEO of the NO MORE Foundation.

Under the leadership of Dr. Cameron Muir, Chief Innovation Officer at NPHI, and in collaboration with NO MORE, a global initiative dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault, this guide showcases NPHI's commitment to patient care and support. NPHI is the leading advocate for not-for-profit advanced illness, hospice, and palliative care providers. NO MORE's expertise further enriches the resource, amplifying its impact and effectiveness in raising awareness and fostering needed change.

"Domestic violence remains a pervasive epidemic, affecting 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men, resulting in profound trauma for patients, families, and staff alike. This invaluable resource will empower countless individuals to identify signs of abuse and take decisive action to ensure safety and provide much-needed support," said Carole Fisher, NPHI President, who highlighted the alarming statistics and the impact of abuse, specifically domestic violence.

The new guide aims to address the "silent epidemic" of domestic violence and elder abuse, which often goes underreported, and educate on the importance of trauma-informed care, especially in end-of-life settings. The guide also emphasizes the importance of screening and education, particularly in populations with cognitive impairments such as dementia.

"By sharing these resources and raising awareness, we can work towards creating a safer and more compassionate world for all," Tom Koutsoumpas concluded.

For more information about this resource, visit hospiceinnovations.org.

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a membership organization comprising 100+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers. These members are dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 38 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more about NPHI at hospiceinnovations.org.

The NO MORE Foundation ("NO MORE") is dedicated to ending domestic and sexual violence by increasing awareness, inspiring action and fueling culture change. With more than 1,500 allied organizations and state, local, and international chapters, NO MORE sparks grassroots activism, encouraging everyone—women and men, youth and adults, from all walks of life—to be part of the solution. The Foundation creates and provides public awareness campaigns, educational resources and community organizing tools free-of-charge for anyone wanting to stop and prevent violence. First launched in 2013, NO MORE has brought together the largest coalition of advocacy groups, service providers, governmental agencies, major corporations, universities, communities and individuals, all under a common brand and a unifying symbol in support of a world free of violence. Learn more at nomore.org.

