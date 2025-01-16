BreakPoint Labs Awarded SeaPort Next Generation (NxG) Prime Contract

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BreakPoint Labs, LLC ("BreakPoint Labs"), a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity service provider, is thrilled to announce its selection as an awardee of the SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG) contract. SeaPort NxG is the Navy's premier professional services multiple award contract for engineering, technical, and programmatic support services spanning the entire spectrum of mission areas and technical capabilities of the Department of the Navy.

As a SeaPort NxG prime contractor, BreakPoint Labs is now positioned to compete for task orders across 23 functional areas, including engineering and program management services. These task orders support all Navy System Commands, including Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), Military Sealift Command, Strategic Systems Programs, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), Office of Naval Research (ONR), and the United States Marine Corps (USMC). The contract provides streamlined access for BreakPoint Labs to further support the Navy's operational readiness through secure and resilient cyber operations.

"The SeaPort NxG award is a significant milestone for BreakPoint Labs and a direct reflection of our commitment and expertise in defending Navy networks since our inception," said Thomas George, BreakPoint Labs' CEO. "As a SeaPort NxG prime contractor, we look forward to delivering technically proficient, mission-focused support to Navy programs."

The SeaPort NxG contract was awarded by the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Dahlgren Division, with a period of performance running through January 2029.

About BreakPoint Labs

BreakPoint Labs, a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity service provider, is dedicated to delivering the methods and means for sustainable, measurable, and effective cybersecurity operations. Powered by highly motivated, experienced cybersecurity professionals, BreakPoint Labs is developing and leveraging technology to enable a more secure cyberspace. With well-formed service delivery models in cybersecurity assessments, defensive cyber operations, and cyber research and development, underpinned by CMMI® for Services (CMMI-SVC) Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 27001:2022 corporate certifications, BreakPoint Labs supports a diverse client base in addressing its most challenging problems in the cyber defense domain.

