BreakPoint Labs Earns CMMI-Services Maturity Level 4 Designation for Cybersecurity Services

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BreakPoint Labs, LLC ("BreakPoint Labs"), a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity service provider, announced today that its cybersecurity services have been appraised at level 4 of ISACA®'s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) for Services (CMMI-SVC).

CMMI® defines a world-class performance improvement model for organizations aiming to deliver high-performance operations and is considered a global standard for peak efficiency. BreakPoint Labs' appraisal results are publicly available at the CMMI Institute's Published Appraisal Results System (PARS) .

At Maturity Level 4, BreakPoint Labs' cybersecurity services are performed at a "quantitatively managed" level — meaning the company establishes and applies data-driven quality and performance objectives to proactively control processes and predict outcomes. The appraisal scope covered BreakPoint Labs' cybersecurity services, including core competencies in cybersecurity assessments, defensive cyber operations (DCO), and cyber research and development (R&D).

"Earning a CMMI-Services Maturity Level 4 rating reflects BreakPoint Labs' deep commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement across every mission we support," said Thomas George, CEO of BreakPoint Labs. "For our customers and cyber mission owners, this milestone demonstrates BreakPoint Labs' focus on delivering sustainable, measurable, and effective cybersecurity services that evolve as fast as the threats do. For our partners, it means you can rely on us not just for technical expertise, but for disciplined, evidence-based performance that strengthens resilience in and through the cyberspace domain."

"Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process," says Ron Lear, VP, Frameworks and Models at ISACA. "We commend BreakPoint Labs and its cybersecurity services unit on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization."

For government and industry partners, this achievement translates into reduced mission risk, enhanced quality assurance, and predictive management capabilities. By applying quantitative analytics and process control, BreakPoint Labs consistently forecasts outcomes, optimizes resources, and ensures both efficiency and mission success.

About BreakPoint Labs

BreakPoint Labs, a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity service provider, is dedicated to delivering the methods and means for sustainable, measurable, and effective cybersecurity operations. Powered by highly motivated, experienced cybersecurity professionals, BreakPoint Labs is developing and leveraging technology to enable a more secure cyberspace. With well-formed service delivery models in cybersecurity assessments, defensive cyber operations, and cyber research and development, underpinned by CMMI® for Services (CMMI-SVC) Level 4 appraisal, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2022, and CMMC Level 2 (C3PAO) corporate certifications, BreakPoint Labs supports a diverse client base in addressing its most challenging problems in the cyberspace domain.

SOURCE BreakPoint Labs