Breakthrough at 2026 AACR! Senhwa Biosciences' CX-5461 Enters the Field of Photodynamic Therapy, Opening a New Indication Strategy

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a clinical stage company focusing on development of first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases, today announced that its first-in-class investigational drug Pidnarulex (CX-5461) has demonstrated a significant research breakthrough in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT). The research findings have been selected for presentation at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)—one of the world's most influential conferences in oncology research—highlighting the innovation of the mechanism and its promising clinical development potential recognized by the international scientific community.

In recent years, photodynamic therapy (PDT) has increasingly emerged as a promising cancer treatment strategy attracting strong interest from the global pharmaceutical industry. Several major pharmaceutical companies—including Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Roche—have actively invested in related research, acquisitions, and collaborations, exploring the integration of next-generation photosensitizers with photo-immunotherapy approaches.

The pre-clinical study shows that CX-5461 possesses photosensitizing properties. When exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light, the compound generates reactive oxygen species (ROS), leading to oxidative DNA damage and enhanced cancer cell death through both direct cytotoxicity and immune-mediated mechanisms. Under the same drug concentration conditions, cytotoxicity against cancer cells increased by approximately ten-fold.

Further investigation revealed that CX-5461's binding to G-quadruplex (G4) DNA structures works synergistically with light-induced ROS generation, significantly enhancing anti-tumor activity and prolonging survival. These findings suggest that, beyond its established anti-cancer mechanisms, CX-5461 also has the potential to be developed as a novel photosensitizer for photodynamic and novel photoimmuno-therapy.

This emerging therapeutic strategy could potentially be applied to superficial tumors, skin cancers, and other localized treatment settings, enabling a cross-indication cancer treatment approach and opening new clinical applications in oncology.

The AACR Annual Meeting serves as a premier global platform for validating groundbreaking science and presenting first-in-class mechanisms of action. Research presented at AACR frequently shapes future directions in biomedical innovation and often facilitates strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and co-development opportunities with global pharmaceutical companies. Selection of this study for presentation further enhances the global visibility of CX-5461 in the field of innovative cancer therapeutics.

The research will be presented during the "Radiation and Photodynamic Therapy Response Modifiers" clinical research session at the AACR 2026 Annual Meeting. Jason Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Senhwa Biosciences, and Kai‑Wei Hsueh, Ph.D., Associate Director of Clinical Research, will attend the conference and present the findings.

Photodynamic therapy is a medical technology that combines a photosensitizing agent with specific wavelengths of light to activate the compound and generate singlet oxygen or free radicals, selectively destroying diseased cells or tissues. It is widely considered a minimally invasive treatment modality with relatively low systemic toxicity. PDT has already been applied in a range of diseases, including skin cancers, head and neck cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, bladder cancer, and cervical cancer.

Market research also indicates continued growth in the global photodynamic therapy market. The oncology-focused PDT market was estimated at approximately USD 3.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7–8%. With the increasing demand for precision oncology and minimally invasive therapies, photodynamic therapy is emerging as a key area of interest for global pharmaceutical development.

Senhwa Biosciences stated that the newly identified mechanism and application of CX-5461 in photodynamic therapy further demonstrate the compound's potential as a multi-platform innovative anti-cancer therapeutic. The company will continue advancing related research and clinical development while actively exploring international partnerships and licensing opportunities to accelerate the global development of next-generation cancer treatments.

SOURCE Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.