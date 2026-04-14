Senhwa Biosciences Secures Strategic Backing from Global Investor GEM with Up to NT$500 Million to Accelerate AI-Driven Drug Development

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GEM YIELD BAHAMAS LIMITED, an affiliate of the global investment firm Global Emerging Markets (GEM). Under the agreement, GEM intends to provide up to NT$500 million in terms of strategic funding to support Senhwa's advancing pipeline, AI-enabled drug discovery initiatives, and global expansion strategy.

This partnership highlights growing international investors' confidence in Senhwa's innovative R&D capabilities and its differentiated approach to integrating artificial intelligence into the development of its core assets. In addition to its ongoing focus on cancer immunotherapy, Senhwa has been actively building an AI-driven discovery platform. Through strategic collaboration with Y combinator backed AI Native company such as CellType, the Company is leveraging next-generation C2S (cell-to-sentence) technology to deepen mechanistic insights and systematically identify potential combination therapy in treating different types of cancers.

AI-enabled validation has demonstrated that Senhwa's lead candidates possess promising immunomodulatory potential under specific tumor microenvironment conditions. These findings support the Company's "cold-to-hot tumor" strategy, positioning Senhwa to capture opportunities in the next wave of immuno-oncology (IO 2.0). Mechanism-driven, AI-assisted drug development is rapidly emerging as a key investment theme across global pharmaceutical and capital markets.

Global Emerging Markets (GEM), headquartered in Luxembourg with offices in Paris, New York and Nassau (Bahamas), is a leading alternative investment group focused on emerging markets. GEM has completed over 590 transactions across 75 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profiles. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments.

Senhwa believes this strategic capital commitment will enable the Company to advance its clinical programs in parallel with its AI-driven discovery platform, further strengthening its competitive position within the global biopharmaceutical ecosystem. The partnership also lays a solid foundation for future international collaborations and potential commercialization opportunities.

SOURCE Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.