Breakthrough Breast Cancer Radiomics Patent Issued to Imaging Endpoints

Breakthrough radiomic evaluation tool provides biomarker signature for predicting breast cancer tumor aggressiveness. Tweet this

The technology enables a real-time evaluation that is otherwise available only through an invasive biopsy and avoids the time involved in obtaining and processing the biopsied tissue. Imaging Endpoints is excited to share with the market this new technology that may provide patients and physicians the advantage of faster, less invasive information that is critical to treatment decisions and patient outcomes.

"A reliable imaging signature for guiding treatment decisions based on Luminal vs Basilar type cancer has remained elusive until now," said Ronald Korn, MD, PhD. "The Imaging Endpoints' invention provides a biomarker for evaluating the treatment options that are most likely to be effective. The signature is derived from aggregate breast tumor imaging data in conjunction with quantitative textural analysis. Imaging Endpoints believes that its technology offers a real-time advantage with rapid results over tests such as Oncotype DX®, however additional studies are needed to further validate the correlation of the signature with pathologic variables."

Imaging Endpoints is a pioneer and global leader in analyzing diagnostic images to identify imaging patterns linked to tumor biology. The Company currently offers its advanced imaging technologies through its imaging CRO services for clinical trials, and is actively seeking partners to help commercialize its technologies for routine patient care.

About Imaging Endpoints:

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is an imaging research and core laboratory that provides comprehensive imaging CRO (iCRO) services and technology solutions throughout the clinical trial process. IE is one of the largest iCROs globally and is widely recognized for conducting the industry's most complex imaging trials.

IE's experience spans hundreds of successful trials across all phases of development, including many of the most high-profile, global registration trials in the industry. In addition to its core services, IE accelerates product development by integrating new, more powerful imaging technologies into clinical trials such as radiomics and artificial intelligence where peer-reviewed publications have established the company as the industry leader.

Imaging Endpoints is based in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Waltham, MA, and Hyderabad, India as well as new offices opening soon in Basel, Switzerland; Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Shanghai, China. IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPharm), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

Ashley Rusing

[email protected]

tel: 480.605.1025

SOURCE Imaging Endpoints