Breakthrough Climate Change Event in Los Angeles. #KeepLACool Day (September 7) helps Angelenos prepare for even hotter weather

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep LA Cool Day, on Saturday, September 7, 10:00am - 3:00pm, at Hansen Dam Park in Pacoima will showcase the many ways Angelenos can keep cool in the face of hotter weather.

Organized by the climate action group, Climate Resolve, in partnership with Pacoima Beautiful, Hansen Dam Aquatic Center, and Discovery Cube LA, the event will feature games, a free tree giveaway, demonstrations of cool roofs and cool streets technology that is helping keep neighborhoods healthy places to live and play -- as well as rebate programs for retrofitting homes and businesses.

Food trucks, ice cream vendors, and "cool music" will make Keep LA Cool Day a family-fun event. Attendance entails discounted access to the science fun of the Discovery Cube LA in the afternoon, and the festival will be held just a short walk away from the water slides and swimming pool at Hansen Dam Aquatic Center. Join the fun and help us #keepLAcool.

DATE: Saturday, September 7, 2019

TIME: 10:00am - 3:00pm

LOCATION: Hansen Dam Park, 11800 Foothill Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91342

INFORMATION: keepLAcool.org

COST: free-of-charge

About Climate Resolve. Climate Resolve is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization that works on climate solutions. The group connects communities, organizations, and policymakers to create local action.

It's been a long hot summer. But we don't have to take it lying down. This coming Saturday, September 7th, at Hansen Dam Park in Pacoima, there is a public festival on ways to keep Los Angeles cool. It's called Keep LA Cool Day. And it's free. There's water games for the kids, free trees to take home, and lots of cool exhibits. Ice cream too. Check it out on the web at Keep LA Cool dot O.R.G.

