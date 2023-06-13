BREAKTHROUGH EXCHANGE OF THE FUTURE OUTPERFORMS ALL CURRENT EXCHANGE PLATFORMS

Leading Capital Markets Infrastructure provider HPR launches Hypercube hardware exchange matching engine as part of the firm's Hyper-Unified Cloud Computing Platform – designed to be 100 times faster with much higher levels of efficiency, reliability, determinism and security

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity, options and futures traders demand the fastest speeds for their transactions, while at the same time stock exchanges fight to provide the fastest trading infrastructure to attract and retain trading volume.

To address buyers' and sellers' ongoing need for improved efficiency, speed and reliability, HPR created a new hardware device – a heterogeneous hypercube – as the central component of the firm's new "exchange of the future." The new hardware-based matching engine technology outperforms current exchange architectures by a factor of 100 with a hardware package 1/10 the size.

The HPR Hypercube device radically improves throughput and determinism with peak rates of tens of millions of operations per second and is able to process the equivalent of a record-level, high-volume U.S. Equities trading session – a complete six and a half hour trading day – in approximately 10 minutes. The device also dramatically increases compute density thereby lowering operational costs and reducing latency for a more reliable and fairer platform overall. Equally important, the platform is designed to ensure a more secure operating environment.

"Building an exchange system completely based on hardware has never been done before," said Anthony Amicangioli, HPR's CEO and Founder. "Redesigning the architecture with a hardware-only solution helps clients reduce operating costs while improving the performance of core requirements – speed, throughput, security and stability. Legacy exchanges run on software-oriented technology hadn't really changed substantially in 30 years and it became our magnum opus to make sure clients wouldn't have to wait another 30. We knew the same old servers would never unlock the potential to make exchanges faster and leaner which translates into higher costs per trade."

At the heart of the HPR Hypercube is the co-joining of an array of dissimilar hardware appliances into one single function, effectively a supercomputer that connects discrete nodes and functionalities. Integrated into the technology is the firm's proprietary risk hardware that provides all risk checks needed to meet pre-trade risk requirements. Currently, ten percent of all trade orders in the U.S. pass through HPR's risk technology.

"Today, trading exchanges around the world seek to increase speed and performance using technology that is a patchwork of multiple coding languages and configurations run by a vast array of grossly inefficient servers," said Mr. Amicangioli. "The bottom line is that these system inefficiencies cost buyers and sellers, as well as trading exchanges, more to transact and execute a trade. We have developed a better approach to challenge the current status quo."

Hyper-unification Platform: Building the Exchange of the Future

The HPR Hypercube represents a critical component of the firm's Hyper-unification Cloud Computing platform: a methodology that seamlessly integrates software, hardware, and the cloud to deliver more stable, secure and the fastest speed in capital markets' exchange technology. This full suite of the Hyper-unification Cloud Computing Platform is currently in development.

"Leaders who adopt this technology will benefit enormously while the laggards may find themselves struggling to catch up," said Mr. Amicangioli.

