Breakthrough Simulation Reveals the "Metric Wall" of Spacetime, Unifying Black Hole Mechanics, Quantum Collapse, and the Big Bang by Raghu Kulkarni, CEO of IDrive Inc.

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new computational simulation of the early universe has revealed a fundamental, unbreakable geometric limit to the fabric of spacetime, dubbed the "Metric Wall." Discovered by independent physics researcher Raghu Kulkarni, this mathematical boundary successfully derives the mechanics of black hole event horizons, the collapse of quantum waves, and the origins of the Big Bang—all using pure geometry, without relying on unproven theoretical particles or extra dimensions.

For decades, theoretical physics has struggled to reconcile General Relativity with Quantum Mechanics. The primary obstacle is the assumption that spacetime is a smooth, continuous fabric, which leads to mathematically impossible "infinities" inside black holes and at the moment of the Big Bang.

To test an alternative approach, Kulkarni built a generative algorithm based on the Selection-Stitch Model (SSM), which treats the vacuum of space as a discrete, evolving quantum tensor network—essentially, a universe built out of fundamental structural "pixels."

Rather than forcing the universe to grow in three dimensions, the simulation applied the Holographic Principle. It prioritized the growth of flat, two-dimensional hexagonal sheets. Driven by quantum entanglement, these 2D sheets flawlessly stacked and auto-assembled into a dense, stable three-dimensional crystal (a Face-Centered Cubic lattice, or K=12). This successfully provided computational proof that 3D space is actually a holographic projection of 2D boundaries.

However, the major breakthrough occurred when the simulation tested the structural limits of this crystallized vacuum.

Kulkarni discovered that the lattice possesses a strict, absolute kinematic floor. The nodes of spacetime physically cannot be compressed past a specific mathematical ratio: 1/√3 times the fundamental stitch length.

"For nearly a century, we have struggled to merge gravity with quantum mechanics because continuous math breaks down at the extremes, leading to infinite singularities," said Kulkarni. "By building a universe computationally from the ground up, we found that spacetime has a hard geometric floor. It protects itself. That single geometric limit—the Metric Wall—suddenly explains the strong nuclear force, quantum decoherence, and black holes using nothing but rigid spatial geometry."

The discovery of the 1/√3 Metric Wall immediately resolved several of the most stubborn mysteries in modern physics, culminating in a series of new theoretical papers currently under peer review:

No Black Hole Singularities: The simulation proves that infinitely dense singularities cannot exist. Extreme gravity compresses the vacuum until it hits the Metric Wall. Because radial compression is halted, the massive kinetic energy of a binary black hole merger must be orthogonally shunted into the 2D boundaries, resulting in a strict, universal 7.13% geometric area inflation for all black hole horizons.

The complete open-source simulation code and the corresponding suite of theoretical physics manuscripts are available to the public and the academic community.

To read the foundational research papers on the Selection-Stitch Model, visit: https://idrive.com/ssmtheory

The computational verification preprint, Constructive Verification of K=12 Lattice Saturation, is available via Zenodo at: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18294925

