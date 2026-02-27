Breakthrough T1D Announces National Volunteer Award Recipients at Annual One Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, proudly presented five awards to outstanding volunteer leaders and influential organizations whose impact has pushed the organization's mission forward. The group was recognized with the awards at Breakthrough T1D's annual One Conference on Feb. 26, 2026, in New Orleans. Award recipients include:

Pete Cerar, Carol and Erwin Lurie Award

Deborah Nuzzo, Dr. Gerald Fishbone Award

Matt Varey, Jim Tyree Award

Larry Soler, John Brady Award for Innovation

Mattel, Voice of Influence Award

"Breakthrough T1D's volunteer leaders and partners are fueling the movement that brings our purpose to life and that will help make type 1 diabetes a thing of the past," said Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., Breakthrough T1D CEO. "We're thrilled to honor these leaders whose generous and bold action has had a profound and lasting impact on our organization and the entire type 1 diabetes community. We're grateful for their commitment to accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications."

Carol and Erwin Lurie Award

Named after Carol and Erwin Lurie, who helped found Breakthrough T1D in 1970, the Carol and Erwin Lurie Award is presented to a chapter volunteer whose commitment to the volunteer and staff partnership has significantly advanced the mission and strategic priorities of Breakthrough T1D over the past fiscal year. Breakthrough T1D celebrates Pete Cerar's dedicated service and extensive and influential leadership within his chapter and across Breakthrough T1D programs.

Pete became involved with Breakthrough T1D in 2016 shortly after his son, Brice, was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 13. He currently serves as board president of the Northern Ohio Chapter and member of the Golf Committee, Ride Committee, Gala Committee, and the Ohio Territory Executive Leadership Team. Pete is an avid supporter of the Breakthrough T1D Ride program. Since 2019, Pete and his wife, Jackie, have completed five rides, and they pledge to ride until a cure is found. As a board president, Pete was instrumental in separating three combined boards to ensure each could focus more intimately on their unique communities and growth opportunities. He partnered closely with staff to guide the recruitment of new leaders, establish sustainable committee structures, and define each chapter's strategic priorities. He continues to foster cross-chapter connections and encourages leaders to think locally and strategically. He is actively involved in his chapter's events and is committed to growing event leadership and donor pipelines. At the 2025 Promise Ball Gala, Pete single-handedly recruited four of the eight "Moms on a Mission" honorees, securing influential community leaders who helped drive record engagement and donor participation.

Dr. Gerald Fishbone Award

The Dr. Gerald Fishbone Award recognizes an individual for exemplary, long-term volunteerism in support of Breakthrough T1D mission priorities. Breakthrough T1D is proud to recognize Deborah Nuzzo with the Dr. Gerald Fishbone Award for her longstanding volunteerism at Breakthrough T1D, service on the Global Mission Board, and leadership within numerous chapters.

Deborah's journey with T1D began when she was diagnosed with the condition 54 years ago. In 2002, she became involved with Breakthrough T1D through her local chapter and quickly discovered a deep sense of purpose. Throughout her decades of service to Breakthrough T1D, Deborah has served in many volunteer leadership roles. She currently serves on the Global Mission Board and Board Development Council and is a sustaining board member within her local chapter in Naples, Florida.

Deborah and her husband John have chaired multiple galas and been recognized as gala honorees. In 2017, Deborah took on a challenging gala in need of support, and within the first year, the gala revenue increased by 300%. She has served as board president for multiple chapters, where her strong business acumen, tenacity, and steady leadership has been invaluable. In 2014, Deborah played a critical role in facilitating the merger of the Central Jersey and Mid-Jersey chapters, helping to strengthen the organization's footprint and impact. In just the past month, Deborah helped lead the South Gulf Coast Chapter gala to record highs in fundraising. She has passionately contributed to each program Breakthrough T1D has to offer, advocating for T1D research and fostering a strong sense of community along the way

Jim Tyree Award

The Jim Tyree Award recognizes a volunteer leader who has made a significant and noteworthy contribution to Breakthrough T1D during their tenure of service. Breakthrough T1D celebrates Matt Varey's impactful leadership and unwavering commitment to raising funds for T1D research.

Matt's involvement with Breakthrough T1D began in 2001 with his participation in the "battle of the banks" Ride. While he has no direct connection to T1D, he selflessly gives his time to advance Breakthrough T1D's mission. Matt currently serves as the Vice Chair of Breakthrough T1D's International Board of Directors and is the first Canadian and first person from outside of the United States to hold this leadership role. He also actively serves as a member of the Breakthrough T1D Canada Board of Directors.

Matt is a former chair of Breakthrough T1D Canada. In 2025, Matt's desire to inspire others to action and raise awareness and funds for T1D motivated his Coast-to-Coast for Cures Ride across Canada with the incredible support of his wife AJ and the remarkable Breakthrough T1D Canadian team. During this two-month-long cycling journey, he withstood many hardships – from terrain and temperatures to insects and natural disasters – which further illustrated his steadfast commitment to Breakthrough T1D and the T1D community. He has provided leadership and support for Breakthrough T1D's Global Expansion project, which has helped the organization to purposefully advance this work. Breakthrough T1D has benefitted greatly from Matt's 20-year partnership.

John Brady Award for Innovation

The John Brady Award for Innovation recognizes an outstanding Breakthrough T1D volunteer who has exhibited leadership in driving innovation and pioneering projects or ideas with the potential to meaningfully impact the T1D community. Breakthrough T1D is proud to honor Larry Soler's impactful contributions to the advocacy program and commitment to Breakthrough T1D's mission.

Larry was diagnosed with T1D at 22 years old, and he has since devoted his time and talents to rallying around the cause. Larry currently serves as a member of the Directors Emeritus. He is an active volunteer within his local chapter and has participated in century bike rides with the Ride program for over eight years.

Larry has been a constant within Breakthrough T1D since 1998, when he joined the advocacy team, leading major organizational policy initiatives that resulted in passage of legislation that has provided more than $2 billion in supplemental federal funding for T1D research and Native American treatment programs since it was established. In 2001, he went on to organize and chair a national patient campaign that successfully paved the way for regenerative medicine that has now resulted in the mass production of insulin-producing cells that have been transplanted into patients. Notably, Larry partnered with Breakthrough T1D CEO, Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., to spearhead the Artificial Pancreas Project, working together to create a regulatory, reimbursement, and business atmosphere that resulted in the industry's pursuit of game-changing closed loop devices that are now on the market. Larry joined the International Board of Directors (IBOD) in 2012, where he sat on the Executive Committee and chaired the Nominating and Governance, Audit, and CEO Search committees throughout his six-year tenure. He also chaired a special governance reform committee that reduced the IBOD size by 50% to match best practices in the nongovernmental organization community. In 2020, Larry and his family were honored with the Rapaport Lifetime Service Award at the Mid Atlantic Chapter Gala. This award recognizes individuals or families who support and serve the T1D community over many years and who make a true impact for all those living with T1D.

Voice of Influence Award

The Voice of Influence Award recognizes a public figure who uses their voice to raise T1D awareness and drive support for the T1D community. Breakthrough T1D proudly recognizes Mattel for their partnership in developing the first-ever Barbie® doll with T1D to drive breakthroughs big and small, shaping a world where people with T1D are seen, heard, and empowered.

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, including Barbie. Through this meaningful representation, Mattel demonstrates a genuine commitment to advocacy—amplifying the voices of everyone living with T1D and helping the world understand their daily realities.

The Barbie Fashionistas line features more than 175 looks across various skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types, disabilities, and fashion styles, including a Blind Barbie doll, a Barbie doll with Down Syndrome, and a Barbie doll with Hearing Aids, among others. The Barbie with T1D partnership exemplifies the power of marketing collaboration and has generated billions of media impressions to raise awareness for those living with T1D.

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

