Breakthrough T1D Celebrates Generosity of Land O'Frost and Announces National Partnership to Support Type 1 Diabetes Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, is proud to announce Land O'Frost, a third-generation, family-owned leader and one of the nation's best-selling brands of pre-sliced deli meats, and producer of specialty protein products, as a national corporate partner. Land O'Frost's expanded partnership commitment comes at an exciting time in T1D research, with life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications on the horizon.

Land O'Frost has supported Breakthrough T1D since 2008, driven by the leadership of CEO and President David Van Eekeren, whose son lives with T1D. The company's contributions to Breakthrough T1D include sponsorships, fundraising initiatives, community event support, hands-on volunteering, and more, making an impact throughout its local communities. Over time, Land O'Frost has contributed more than $2 million for T1D research.

"Breakthrough T1D is thrilled to recognize Land O'Frost as a national partner and express our gratitude for their ongoing generosity and unwavering commitment to our mission," said Brett Collins, Vice President of Corporate and Institutional Giving at Breakthrough T1D. "Partners like Land O'Frost are an essential part of the work we do every day to drive breakthroughs and improve the lives of everyone living with type 1 diabetes."

"Land O'Frost is proud to expand our support of Breakthrough T1D and strengthen our commitment to the type 1 diabetes community," said David Van Eekeren, President and CEO of Land O'Frost. "Giving back with care and compassion is central to who we are as an organization, and partnering with Breakthrough T1D aligns closely with our values. This cause is deeply personal for Land O'Frost and many of our employees, and together we have a meaningful opportunity to further drive progress toward a cure for type 1 diabetes."

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

About Land O'Frost

Founded in 1941, Land O'Frost is a leading manufacturer of packaged meats. The company is the largest family-owned brand of packaged deli meat in the U.S. Its leading brands include Land O'Frost Premium®, Wellshire®, and Bistro Favorites™. Land O'Frost products are available in supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and natural food markets nationwide. Headquartered in Munster, IN, the company operates three manufacturing facilities in Lansing, IL, Madisonville, KY, and Searcy, AR. Learn more about Land O'Frost's focus on quality and sustainability in their 2025 CSR report. For more information, please visit www.landofrost.com.

