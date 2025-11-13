Breakthrough T1D Honors World Diabetes Day with "The State of T1D"

"The State of T1D" is a Comprehensive Resource for Type 1 Diabetes, Developed to Make Accurate Statistics and Information about the Autoimmune Condition More Accessible

As part of the organization's "See T1D" campaign, "The State of T1D" uses verified data to shine a light on the human impact of the condition, and the work being done to improve lives and pursue cures

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, today announced the launch of "The State of T1D" an inaugural, comprehensive compilation of T1D statistics and information in honor of World Diabetes Day, Friday, November 14. "The State of T1D" conveys the impact of the autoimmune condition, which causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all, on individuals, government and the nation's health care system. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that helps regulate blood sugar. People cannot survive without insulin. Once viewed as a condition that could only be diagnosed in childhood, it is now known that T1D can develop at any age, regardless of family history. Approximately 9.5 million people live with T1D worldwide, and the prevalence of the condition is increasing. "The State of T1D" is available as a downloadable PDF at BreakthroughT1D.org.

"As the number of type 1 diabetes cases grows, in the U.S. and around the world, it's important that reliable data and statistics on the condition are available at an arm's reach," said Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D., CEO of Breakthrough T1D. "Breakthrough T1D launched the first Barbie with type 1 diabetes in partnership with Mattel last summer. It was a joyous moment, that helped people of all ages with T1D feel seen. The excitement around Barbie with T1D also elevated misunderstandings and misinformation about type 1 diabetes. In response to those concerns, we developed 'The State of T1D' to offer trustworthy, evidence-based information about type 1 diabetes. Alongside Breakthrough T1D's national 'See T1D' billboard campaign this November, we're working to challenge stigma, correct misconceptions, and enhance understanding of T1D, on World Diabetes Day and beyond."

Key "The State of T1D" Takeaways:

Most people with T1D are between the ages of 45 and 65.

Demographic research shows that most people living with T1D in the U.S. are Non-Hispanic White (68%), followed by African American (16%), Hispanic (13%) and all other races (3%).

The prevalence of T1D is increasing across all populations, most significantly among Hispanic youth.

Of the approximately 1.5 million Americans living with T1D, almost 200,000 are children under 20.

In addition to "The State of T1D", type 1 diabetes breakthroughs will be celebrated at tonight's Breakthrough T1D 2025 Promise Gala co-hosted by actors Annie Parisse and Paul Sparks. Sparks was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 28 and is a longtime Breakthrough T1D advocate. Celebrities and influencers will join Breakthrough T1D at the Waldorf Astoria for tonight's event to raise awareness, including internationally renowned model, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, who will share her experience living with the condition.

The festivities will continue tomorrow, November 14, World Diabetes Day as Breakthrough T1D launches a digital billboard takeover in Times Square, featuring two Breakthrough T1D celebrity ambassadors who live with T1D, Broadway actor Ryan McCartan and TV and film star Brec Bassinger. In the evening, One World Trade Center, and four other Durst Organization properties, will be lit in Breakthrough T1D blue in honor of the 1.5 million Americans living with T1D.

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts over 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Contact:

Chelsea-Lyn Rudder

646-946-0513

[email protected]

SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF