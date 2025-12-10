Breakthrough T1D-Led Paper Outlines First International Consensus Guidance for Continuous Ketone Monitoring in Diabetes

Framework provides recommendations for effective CKM use for those at risk of diabetic ketoacidosis

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, announced the publication of a paper in the journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology that provides the first international consensus framework for the use of continuous ketone monitoring (CKM) in individuals with diabetes. The paper, "Continuous ketone monitoring for people with diabetes: international expert recommendations on the application of a new technology", was authored by an international team of experts in the diabetes field, led by Breakthrough T1D Chief Medical Officer, Thomas Danne, M.D., Dr. Ketan Dhatariya, Consultant in Diabetes and Endocrinology at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals and Honorary Professor of Medicine at the University of East Anglia, and Dr. Richard Bergenstal, Executive Director of the International Diabetes Center, HealthPartners Institute. The paper serves as a set of standardized guidelines that healthcare professionals and the entire T1D community can follow as CKM technology becomes available and integrated into broader diabetes care.

Individuals with diabetes can face a life-threatening condition called diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which occurs when the body breaks down stored fat for energy, generally due to a lack of insulin. This causes ketones to accumulate in the blood, which then becomes acidic, and can lead to death. DKA can occur at any time, often in conjunction with illnesses such as the flu. While ketones can be detected using blood and urine strips, these tools are not widely used, it is difficult to predict when ketone levels may be rising, and the incidence of DKA remains significant. Similar to continuous glucose monitors, CKMs will continuously measure ketones in the body and signal if they are rising. This can help identify and prevent DKA before it occurs and assist individuals in managing their diabetes and insulin therapy safely.

"Continuous ketone monitoring has the potential to be a transformational new technology and tool for those living with diabetes and at risk of the life-threatening complication, diabetic ketoacidosis. The new continuous ketone monitoring guidance will play a critical role in ensuring the entire diabetes community is ready to effectively use the technology, once it is available, to improve health outcomes," said Breakthrough T1D Chief Medical Officer Thomas Danne, M.D. "Breakthrough T1D is grateful to all who were on the consensus panel who provided their expertise and came together to develop practical and actionable recommendations that will advance the field and improve diabetes care for all who face the condition."

Breakthrough T1D convened and led 33 international experts in the field from 14 countries to develop the consensus guidance, which includes recommendations on common terminology for describing ketone levels, visual device elements that should accompany rates of ketone change, alarm thresholds and triggers, ketone education, and more. This consensus effort aligns with Breakthrough T1D's mission priorities and medical affairs goal of accelerating clinical adoption of new treatments and therapies for T1D.

About Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF)

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About type 1 diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

