Breakthrough T1D receives Health Access Hero Award grant for $50,000 from Sun Life and DentaQuest

Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, is the leading global T1D research and advocacy organization. T1D can now be identified early, before insulin is required, with a simple blood test that looks for T1D autoantibodies. Early detection of T1D is a key focus area for Breakthrough T1D, and through the grant from Sun Life, the organization is supporting Touro University California's Mobile Diabetes Education Center (MOBEC), which uses mobile health delivery to reach people who may not otherwise have access to healthcare or screening in Northern California.

"Type 1 diabetes was once viewed as a condition that could only be diagnosed in childhood, but we now know it can develop at any age, regardless of family history," said Julianne Lally, DMSc, MHS, PA-C, Associate Director, Medical Affairs at Breakthrough T1D. "Early detection of type 1 diabetes can help reduce the risk of life-threatening complications at diagnosis and allow people time to access therapies, participate in crucial T1D clinical trials, and prepare for future medical needs. Breakthrough T1D is grateful to Sun Life and DentaQuest for their generous grant that will allow MOBEC, a trusted community partner and provider, to expand no-cost type 1 diabetes screening and education to those who might not otherwise have access."

"We are very excited to provide expanded services to our community members through our partnership with Breakthrough T1D," said Dr. Jay Shubrook, professor of the Primary Care Department at Touro University California. "With this new MOBEC service, made possible by Sun Life's and DentaQuest's Health Access Heroes Award grant, we can help people know whether they're at risk for type 1 diabetes well before they ever develop high blood sugar. This can have significant impact on how someone gets diagnosed and lives with type 1 diabetes."

Healthcare access is an ongoing issue across America, and grassroots efforts can drive meaningful results within communities. From diabetes to oral health, the Health Access Hero Awards raise awareness about the work of people and programs around the country that are charting new ways to overcome longstanding healthcare challenges.

"Sun Life and DentaQuest are committed to broadening access to care through philanthropic initiatives that can have large-scale impact at local levels," said David Healy, president, Sun Life U.S. "Every year, we receive hundreds of grant applications, and we want to thank all the unsung Heroes doing the hard work, day in and day out. Breakthrough T1D is bringing an important service to at risk communities by helping people identify and manage type 1 diabetes earlier so they can live fuller, healthier lives. Breakthrough T1D, thank you for the opportunity to help make your impact even stronger and move the needle toward equitable health access for all."

There are two tracks to the Health Access Hero Awards: grants to fund health and wellness programs in community organizations, and recognition of individuals who have made a significant impact on health access in their communities. Individual Heroes also receive a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The Health Access Hero Awards have provided more than $3.5 million in grants and recognized more than 130 individuals across the country.

Read more about Breakthrough T1D and their mobile screening initiatives at BreakthroughT1D.org/earlydetection.

Learn more about the Sun Life and DentaQuest Health Access Hero Awards, including the 2025 recipients at https://www.dentaquest.com/en/about-us/health-access-heroes.

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About DentaQuest

Sun Life U.S. Dental, which includes DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 35 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S., by membership. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of approximately 75 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about Sun Life U.S. Dental at sunlife.com/dental and dentaquest.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.