Tammi Wortham, SVP of HR at Sun Life U.S., receives Icon Award from Boston Business Journal

Wortham has led HR at Sun Life U.S. for more than five years. She successfully guided the company's people strategy through the pandemic, achieving unprecedented levels of employee engagement while almost every employee was working virtually. Her positive attitude and tireless commitment to culture have been a driving force behind numerous workplace recognitions and awards for Sun Life, and a near 95% employee retention rate over the last several years.

"Tammi is not just great at her job, she has helped put Sun Life on the map as an employer of choice and a company that leads the way in benefits and employee programs," said David Healy, president, Sun Life U.S. "The dedication and passion that she brings to her work and community efforts, including the United Way, are contagious. Tammi truly is an icon."

Known for her ability to listen thoughtfully and lead with purpose and empathy, Wortham has built a following in the HR world, highlighting trends and offering expertise on employee engagement, benefits and the future of work. Her leadership style helps bring people along and see the path for success on complex projects. In 2019, Wortham led the team building Sun Life's flagship paid family and medical leave program, which provides generous, meaningful support to employees recovering from their own illness or injury, caring for a loved one, welcoming a new child and other purposes. She is also a passionate champion of women's issues in the workplace. Most recently, Wortham oversaw the launch of menopause benefits for Sun Life U.S. employees, which provides personalized guidance and care.

Before leading HR at Sun Life, Tammi was vice president of Group Benefits Client Services, leading a wide range of operational functions for employee group benefits, including disability, life, dental and supplemental health coverages. Previously, she held executive business roles at Prudential and The Hartford Financial Services Group.

As chair of the board of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay, Wortham has been instrumental in furthering its work and impact in Eastern Massachusetts. Drawing on her unique ability to center people and communities in decision-making, she has helped guide the board and staff in mobilizing resources and advancing strategies that provide more opportunities for people in the region.

"Tammi is a visionary leader who believes in the potential of everyone she works with, whether as the HR leader at Sun Life or as our board chair, guiding our impact in the community," said Marty Martinez, president and CEO at United Way of Massachusetts Bay. "Her commitment to our work has been invaluable in our efforts to advance thriving, healthy communities."

Wortham has also helped to strengthen and diversify non-profit leadership through her support of the United Way Board's Connection program, which trains and places individuals on boards of community-based organizations. Prior to chairing the board, Wortham served as a lead volunteer for United Way programs and events to engage more women in philanthropy and mentoring.

