Breakthru Appoints Julian Burzynski to Lead East U.S. Region

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, today announced that Julian Burzynski has been appointed to the role of East U.S. Region President. He will work to implement the company's long-term strategic initiatives to drive the business forward, oversee the company's cross-functional alignment in the region, improve agility and pace of decision-making, while ultimately accelerating performance for the organization and its customers. Burzynski will report directly to Chief Commercial Officer E. Lloyd Sobel and assume his new role on January 1, 2021 when industry veteran Kevin Dunn retires.

"Julian is a proven leader with an unmatched reputation for delivering results, most recently leading our Canadian business where he oversaw steady year-over-year sales growth and a number of strategic investments and partnerships that helped solidify Breakthru as the top broker agent in the country," said E. Lloyd Sobel, Breakthru Beverage Group Chief Commercial Officer. "He is a nimble and innovative leader with a proven track record of sustained performance for suppliers and customers. Julian will inherit an excellent foundation built by his predecessor, retiring East U.S. Region President Kevin Dunn, and I have no doubt he will thrive in his new role."

Burzynski will be responsible for all market execution in Breakthru's East U.S. Region that includes Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C. as well as Bacchus Imports, the company's fine wine specialty business. He will also serve as the primary point of contact for Breakthru's Connecticut affiliate, CDI. He has deep understanding and experience for both navigating change and implementing innovative capabilities and will leverage these insights to help build momentum for Breakthru's digital and e-Commerce strategy and initiatives. Working closely with state-level EVPs, he will be charged with driving effectiveness and efficiency while maintaining a strong leadership and talent development focus that supports an inclusive organization at all levels.

"The East Region is well positioned for continued growth and I see an incredible opportunity to enhance how we support our local markets and leverage our capabilities to accelerate overall business performance for Breakthru and our partners," said Burzynski. "I look forward to working with the strong team in place to help drive our business forward in this region."

A well rounded and accomplished industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience across the supplier and wholesale tiers, Burzynski has developed and maintained steadfast relationships with key suppliers, customers and colleagues while serving in key executive sales and general management roles. Most recently, he has been President, Canada where he effectively led the organization to higher levels of service and growth across the country.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com .

